Isolated heavy rain forecast for South, Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has today (July 17) issued a weather warning forecasting ‘isolated heavy rain’ in the South of Thailand from today through Friday (July 20).

Author: Matt Pond

Tuesday 17 July 2018, 12:04PM

According to the TMD, isolated heavy rain is forecast for the North, Northeast, Central, East and South (west coast). Photo: Screengrab via weather.tmd.go.th

According to the TMD, isolated heavy rain is forecast for the North, Northeast, Central, East and South (west coast). Photo: Screengrab via weather.tmd.go.th

According to the TMD, isolated heavy rain is forecast for the North, Northeast, Central, East and South (west coast).

Residents over the areas should beware of the severe weather and flash flooding is possible.

The coast of the East and the western South should watch for inshore surges.

The strong winds are likely to bring waves of two-tree metres to the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf.

All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Andaman Sea keep ashore.

 

 

