Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Isoc reclaims protected forest land in Phuket

Isoc reclaims protected forest land in Phuket

PHUKET: A team of officers led by the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) have reclaimed five rai of land in the Nakkerd Hills in Rawai after a court order confirming that the land was protected forest.

environmentnatural-resourcescrime
By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 September 2019, 01:01PM

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Isoc this week reclaimed land in Saiyuan, Rawai,, and in Moo 2 Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The officials from Isoc, which serves as the political arm of the Thai military, led the team to reclaim in the land in Moo 4, Saiyuan in Rawai on Thursday (Sept 19).

Joining the reclamation party were officers from the Natural Resources and Environment Phuket office, Rawai Municipality, Chalong Police as well as local community leaders.

In reclaiming the land the team cut down some 250 fruit and rubber trees.

Further north in Kamala, also on Thursday, environment officers began cutting down rubber and fruit trees, and demolished structures erected, amid protected forest in Moo 2.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Paisarn Nupiphai, Chief of the Natural Resources and Environment Phuket office, explained that his officers had cut down rubber trees at the site twice before: once on Sept 26, 2018, and again on Nov 9, 2018.

“Our officers returned to the site on Dec 2 last year and saw news trees planted there. They filed a formal complaint with Kamala Police the next day,” he said.

After no one presented themselves as the owner of the structures or the fruit and rubber trees planted in the area, the court ordered officials to remove them, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ctrip to adopt a new trade name
Phuket Town to suffer traffic disruptions for Vegetarian Festival preparations
Woman killed as Phuket truck slams motorbike, brake failure blamed
BoT blames easy loans for household debt woes
Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight
DMCR launches handbook for marine, dive tour operators
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wild monkeys rising! Climate strikers 'drop dead'? Interpol look for fugitive tourist! || September 20
Interpol Red Notice issued for Norwegian fugitive Roger Bullman
Myanmar boy, 5, dies from injuries in pickup U-turn collision
Angsana Laguna Phuket wins Best Sustainable Hotel in MICE awards
Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report
Phuket Town awarded Asean Clean Tourist City Standard
South on alert as Songkhla faces worst haze crisis in three years
PM vows to speed up relief funds dispersal
Date rape drugs found in suspect’s bags in death of model Thitima case

 

Phuket community
Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report

According to Wikipedia Phuket’s area is 222 square miles which averages tourists per day out at 11...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Thanks Captain,probably the most comprehensive explanation ever made on here! I fell asleep immediat...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

"Mention me just one project..." I would not dare to contradict you,as you probably kept r...(Read More)

Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report

A article with a high level of nonsense animating pep talk. And comparing Phuket and Pattaya sex sin...(Read More)

Interpol Red Notice issued for Norwegian fugitive Roger Bullman

What a 'official farce'. Man is already abroad. . Will never see a thai court inside. Same ...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

,,,, the vessel's owner compensated for their downtime losses....(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

,,,Further more, the "Wisdom Sea Reefer" was not entered into the IOTC IUU VESSELS LIST JU...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

As the Vessel was not on the IOTC IUU VESSELS LIST MAY 2015, which was prior to the "Royal Ordi...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

"Fishing" means to search, attract, catch, take or harvest fish or any activity which can ...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

,,,new IOTC requirements regarding vessels involved in Transshipment of product. Thailand had just b...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS