POOL: This week’s report into Monday night’s (12 Nov) coverage of the Rawai Pool League starts with Division B where Islander B hosted Black Bull.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 November 2018, 01:56PM

Tom takes his shot for Freedom, as Otis and Wayne form Future Bar look on. Photo: Rainier Vigneau

Islander B’s famous, young and handsome trio of Andy, Peter and Terry were joined by owner Mark for the first time this season for the next-door derby match.

Black Bull’s Andre and Andy put them ahead, but Mark, in the battle of the landlords, beat Franck to put the hosts back in the game. Islander B’s Peter’s jokes and play weren’t good enough and he gave Markus an easy win to put the visitors 1-3 ahead.

Black Bull didn’t drop a frame in the doubles and finished off the game in style when Franck potted the black straight from the break in the beer leg making it 1-6 to remain third.

The top two teams, Roses Bar and Stor Bar, also recorded 1-6 wins away to Moonlight Bar and White Hart BBQ respectively. Kilt’n Haggis beat Baroque Bar 4-3 to leapfrog them in the table.

O’s Bar continued their superb form with a fourth win on the trot away to Stoned Crab despite Uncle John’s brief hiatus, who is enjoying a visit to his native Wakefield for a couple of weeks.

Islander A are now joint fourth after an exciting match away to Pink Sheep. JJ beat Noi in a 2-5 victory, but his 83-year-old mother needn’t worry because, unlike last week, he was home safe in bed straight after the match.

In Division A, Black Sheep maintained top spot with their 6-1 win against visitors Tropical Sands.

Meanwhile, Pita Bar welcomed second-placed Shot Bar in a match dominated by mistakes, luck and missed opportunities.

Leading 1-3 after the singles, Shot claimed victory with a win in the first doubles game. The final score at Pita, 2-5. Shot stay second, while Pita moves back down to 6th.

White Hart maintain third-place in the table with their victory away to Spot Bar. Spot’s Dao finished well, after mistakes by Phil, to put the hosts in front. A dazzling display by Dum brought the visitors level, before Neil, who travelled the wrong way back from India, navigated the table better than his opponent Ian to give White Hart the lead.

Unsteady Eddy potted the black out-of-turn to give Jigstar the advantage, leaving White Hart with a dominant 1-3 lead.

Spot Bar were unable to mount any serious response, giving White Hart a well-deserved 1-6 win.

Mango Bar raced into a 5-0 lead at home to Masaya Bar to stay fourth in the table, with the visitors getting a couple of late consolation games for a somewhat respectable 5-2 defeat.

Freedom Bar also won 5-2 at home to Future Bar. With shouts of “Freedom,” Popeye might be elected town crier as well as putting in a man-of-the-match performance against Wayne.

Orange Bar remain winless in Season 14 after a visit from Black Pearl. There was one bright spot: Grega’s loss at the hands of Jonathan has deflated some of the recent hype around his good form. This despite video of Grega potting the black going viral this week.

Text by Barry Craig

