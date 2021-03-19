Island-wide clean planned as part of ‘Phuket Green Day’

PHUKET: The Environment & Sustainable Working Group at the Phuket Hotels Association is organising an island-wide, land and underwater clean-up day on Thursday April 1 titled “Phuket Green Day”.

environmentmarinepollution

By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 March 2021, 11:30AM

Graphics: The Phuket Hotels Association.

Volunteers, otherwise known as “green champions”, from the association’s member hotels and third-party organisations are arranging the clean-up which will start from 8:00am in 11 designated zones across the island.

The exception is the Kata zone where land and underwater clean-up efforts will take place on both Sunday March 28 and the following day, April 1.

Further information on locations and detailed programs of each zone can be accessed via the Green Day Google Map here.

Please help us all by supporting this initiative and get in touch with your local green champion and share with anyone else you know to arrange your team to participate in this great event.

For more detail please see the attached Phuket Green Day Communication or visit our Facebook page here.

Alternatively please feel free to contact the Phuket Hotels Association at 076 609 258 or email: info@phukethotelsassociation.com