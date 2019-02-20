Island’s students to cook up a storm at QSI ‘Student Top Chef’ battle

The competition teaches students to appreciate just what it takes to get lunch on their tray each day, and develops their understanding of food science and nutrition. Our student chefs also gain valuable life skills by working as a team and presenting and speaking about their recipes to the judging panel and audience.
This year we are fortunate to have our event sponsored by Two Chefs and their amazing team. Taking the lead this year is Adam Goodman, General Manager of Phuket’s famed Two Chefs Restaurants & Catering. An alumnus of world-famous French culinary school Le Cordon Bleu, his notable international repertoire includes cooking for the Prime Minister of Canada, catering the Vancouver 2010 Olympics and running kitchens and catering operations in Canada, China and Thailand.
Our second celebrity chef needs little introduction: Iron Chef Noi of Positive Kitchen and the owner of Suay Restaurant. After being awarded the title of Iron Chef, he spent the following years cooking some fantastic culinary delights at his Suay Restaurant. Chef Noi has always been an important supporter of this event as he feels that such a competition allows students to be creative while learning about the hard work and dedication it takes to be an Iron Chef.
Our remaining three chefs bring a wealth of experience to our judging panel this year. Executive Chef Jonathan Bruell, from Romance at Boathouse Kata Beach, has worked all over the world cooking for many fine dining establishments. Jonathan cooks in modern Australian, European, Asian, South American and basic Arabic styles; he is a veritable chef for all seasons and styles.
Michael Bitz, Executive Sous-chef at Robinson Club Khao Lak, has worked as an executive chef for the Robinson Club at various locations around the world and has been working as a chef for more than 20 years. Rounding out the team is Chef Alex Stathos, owner of Spartan Burger and Poached restaurant. This passionate culinary entrepreneur has quickly made his mark on the Phuket restaurant community.
This year each invited school, both international and local Thai schools, has the opportunity to send one junior team of three students aged 8-12 and one senior team with students aged 12- 18.
The junior division will create one original dish while the senior division will create three culinary delights in one and a half hours including a starter, original culinary dish and a dish following a recipe provided by the celebrity chefs. The students will have to pay close attention as they will need to recreate this dish as closely as possible. When the one and half hours of culinary concentration finishes, the dishes will be judged by our celebrity chefs.
Special thanks to our media sponsors The Phuket News and Class Act Media. Their dedication to supporting events in and around Phuket is unmatched and we will be live on 89.5 with Jason Wilder during the event.
Entrance to the event is free. Our guests will be able to purchase their own treats from our food and drink stand and win free gifts and deals from our celebrity chefs. It should be an exciting day for all. Come join us and support our future chefs!
If you would like to participate in the event, please contact phuket@qsi.org or 076 304 312. One of our team will help you get your answers. For more information and event updates follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/qsi.phuket or on Instagram @qsiphuket
Be the first to comment.