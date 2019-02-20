Island’s students to cook up a storm at QSI ‘Student Top Chef’ battle

On Saturday March 16, QSI International School of Phuket will host the third annual Culinary Competi­tion at its school campus from 11am-3:30pm. The competi­tion, dubbed the ‘Student Top Chef’, will bring students from across the island together and see them go head-to-head in the kitchen.

By QSI

Monday 25 February 2019, 11:00AM

The competition teaches stu­dents to appreciate just what it takes to get lunch on their tray each day, and develops their understanding of food science and nutrition. Our student chefs also gain valuable life skills by working as a team and presenting and speaking about their recipes to the judging panel and audience.

This year we are fortunate to have our event sponsored by Two Chefs and their amazing team. Taking the lead this year is Adam Goodman, General Manager of Phuket’s famed Two Chefs Restaurants & Catering. An alumnus of world-famous French culinary school Le Cordon Bleu, his notable interna­tional repertoire includes cooking for the Prime Minister of Canada, catering the Vancouver 2010 Olympics and run­ning kitchens and catering operations in Canada, China and Thailand.

Our second celebrity chef needs lit­tle introduction: Iron Chef Noi of Posi­tive Kitchen and the owner of Suay Restaurant. After being awarded the title of Iron Chef, he spent the following years cooking some fantastic culinary delights at his Suay Restaurant. Chef Noi has always been an important sup­porter of this event as he feels that such a competition allows students to be creative while learning about the hard work and dedication it takes to be an Iron Chef.

Our remaining three chefs bring a wealth of experience to our judging panel this year. Executive Chef Jona­than Bruell, from Romance at Boat­house Kata Beach, has worked all over the world cooking for many fine dining establishments. Jonathan cooks in modern Australian, European, Asian, South American and basic Arabic styles; he is a veritable chef for all sea­sons and styles.

Michael Bitz, Execu­tive Sous-chef at Robinson Club Khao Lak, has worked as an executive chef for the Robinson Club at various loca­tions around the world and has been working as a chef for more than 20 years. Rounding out the team is Chef Alex Stathos, owner of Spartan Burger and Poached restaurant. This passion­ate culinary entrepreneur has quickly made his mark on the Phuket restau­rant community.

This year each invited school, both international and local Thai schools, has the opportunity to send one junior team of three students aged 8-12 and one senior team with students aged 12- 18.

The junior division will create one original dish while the senior division will create three culinary delights in one and a half hours including a start­er, original culinary dish and a dish following a recipe provided by the ce­lebrity chefs. The students will have to pay close attention as they will need to recreate this dish as closely as possible. When the one and half hours of culi­nary concentration finishes, the dishes will be judged by our celebrity chefs.

Special thanks to our media spon­sors The Phuket News and Class Act Media. Their dedication to support­ing events in and around Phuket is unmatched and we will be live on 89.5 with Jason Wilder during the event.

Entrance to the event is free. Our guests will be able to purchase their own treats from our food and drink stand and win free gifts and deals from our celebrity chefs. It should be an ex­citing day for all. Come join us and sup­port our future chefs!



If you would like to participate in the event, please contact phuket@qsi.org or 076 304 312. One of our team will help you get your answers. For more infor­mation and event updates follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/qsi.phuket or on Instagram @qsiphuket