333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Island on Nai Harn Lake to be closed for two weeks

Island on Nai Harn Lake to be closed for two weeks

PHUKET: The small lake in the middle of Nai Harn Lake will be temporarily closed for visitors from Mar 26 through Apr 10.

drugs
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 March 2023, 04:09PM

The closure notice was posted on Rawai Municipality Facebook today (Mar 24). Image: Rawai Municipality

The closure notice was posted on Rawai Municipality Facebook today (Mar 24). Image: Rawai Municipality

The closure of the island was announced by Rawai Municipality in a notice posted on Facebook today (Mar 24).

According to local authorities, the island will be reserved for the participants of a drug rehabilitation program organised by Mueang Phuket District Office.

Rawai Municipality did not provide any further details regarding the closure or the camp that will be operating on the island. It is understood, that nothing else besides not crossing the bridge to the island required from local resident and people visiting the area.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Rawai crash, Warning over Pa Khlok fires, Phuket on TIME Greatest Places list || March 24
Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes
Warning issued amid continuing fires in Pa Khlok
Candidates for PPAO byelections confirmed
Horseshoe crab warning issued after two deaths
Thailand records 5.57mn tourist arrivals in first quarter
Phuket, Isan shine on TIME’s list of world’s greatest places
Plan in place to safeguard votes abroad as poll nears
Governor calls consuls to ’keep the peace’ meeting
Water outage to affect Cape Panwa
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tour bus crash on Patong Hill, Gunman dead after 15-hour standoff || March 23
Thai man jailed over spycams at Australian Embassy toilet in Bangkok
Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Rawai
Mai Khao beach cleanup blitz nets over 100kg of garbage
Phuket condo supply falls short

 

Phuket community
Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

statements on here !!...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

@Christy Get the facts right ! Panang did not originate from the south of Thailand ! And the Br...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

@John maybe you really have nothing else to do and no money so you stay home in front of your screen...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Yes southern Thailand which is populated by people of Malaysian heritage (because the British comma...(Read More)

Governor calls consuls to ’keep the peace’ meeting

This is a little unclear. Are the 33,068 foreigners living in Phuket legally registered with immigr...(Read More)

Thai man jailed over spycams at Australian Embassy toilet in Bangkok

What a ghastly demise- RIP. Take it easy out there, folks don't make the mistake of rushing,...(Read More)

Horseshoe crab warning issued after two deaths

No instant expertise from our culinary experts on PN? I am staggered. ...(Read More)

Crazed Thai man hospitalised in Phuket

@JohnC. Assumptions are like gaseous eruptions. Everybody makes them, but seldom likes the result. ...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

This, repeated, accident is one of a 'human error'. 1- Perhaps backlog in bus maintenance. 2...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

JohnC, All other routes, Kamala-Patong vv, Kata-Patong vv go over hills too. Fact is that these enor...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pacific Prime Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket

 