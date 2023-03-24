Island on Nai Harn Lake to be closed for two weeks

PHUKET: The small lake in the middle of Nai Harn Lake will be temporarily closed for visitors from Mar 26 through Apr 10.

drugs

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 March 2023, 04:09PM

The closure notice was posted on Rawai Municipality Facebook today (Mar 24). Image: Rawai Municipality

The closure of the island was announced by Rawai Municipality in a notice posted on Facebook today (Mar 24). According to local authorities, the island will be reserved for the participants of a drug rehabilitation program organised by Mueang Phuket District Office. Rawai Municipality did not provide any further details regarding the closure or the camp that will be operating on the island. It is understood, that nothing else besides not crossing the bridge to the island required from local resident and people visiting the area.