Island Battleground 2020: Only the strong survive

CROSSFIT: The clamour of iron bars and racks, the sound of feet on pavement, the yells of ‘one more’ from the crowd.

Fitness

By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 29 February 2020, 08:15AM

Last week’s fitness competition, the Island Battleground 2020, at Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Training Camp in Chalong, saw over 130 athletes from a range of backgrounds test their mettle in a series of CrossFit workouts.

From debutants participating in their first fitness competition, to the highly-experienced athlete and more, the event saw people of all ages take part in gruelling endeavours all to crown winners in both singles and team categories.

It’s the second year of the Island Battleground, which has now become one of the top fitness events on the island.

The two-day event saw a series of competitions - eight total CrossFit workouts - done not only on the grounds of Tiger Muay Thai in Chalong, but also Big Buddha, with participants flying in from all corners of the region.

With the help of sponsors from across Phuket, victory would not only mean cash prizes for the winners, but also free entrance and vouchers from Blue Tree Phuket, recovery packages from Elevate Recovery Lounge and others.

“I couldn’t be happier with the turn out and success of IBG 2020,” said Joy Somers, a fitness coach at Tiger Muay Thai and organiser of the event.

“I’m grateful for all the support from Tiger Muay Thai, all of my volunteers and judges,” she added.

“We hope to make next year an even bigger event. It’s inspiring to watch the CrossFit community come together in Phuket,” concluded Ms Somers.