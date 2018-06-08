FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Is there an udder way? Farmer begs EU to spare his wandering cow

BULGARIA: A pregnant runaway cow from Bulgaria which roamed into neighbouring Serbia has been condemned to death because she crossed the EU border, prompting a desperate plea from her owner last Thursday (May 31) to save her.

animalsdeathpoliticsimmigrationAFP

Saturday 9 June 2018, 03:30PM

Pregnant cow Penka accidentally left the EU when it strayed from Bulgaria into neighbouring Serbia. Photo: AFP

Pregnant cow Penka accidentally left the EU when it strayed from Bulgaria into neighbouring Serbia. Photo: AFP

Red cow Penka, due in around three months’ time, wandered westwards away from its herd near the Bulgarian village of Kopilovtsi on May 12, straying over a border checkpoint into non-EU Serbia.

But after it was returned to its owner Ivan Haralampiev by a farmer over the frontier, Bulgarian officials said the animal must be put down because of strict EU rules – despite being given a clean bill of health by Serbian vets.

“The motives are that she had left the borders of the EU” and cannot be imported back into the European Union, Haralampiev told public BNT television last Thursday as he pleaded for his cow to be saved.

“A vet comes and orders it to be immediately culled!”

The farmer also lamented how the cow was able to saunter over the border unchecked.

“How come nobody attempted to stop it?” he said.

Although Serbian vets wrote a statement saying Penka was in a perfect condition and fit to return home, Bulgarian authorities said it should be put down without delay.

Officials last Thursday said that it was not in their powers to save Penka from the EU regulations.

“It is not for us to decide. We are only implementing rules that come from Brussels,” vet expert Lyubomir Lyubomirov said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Wild elephant kills two at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Accused poacher-tycoon ‘still in Thailand’
‘Puppy mills’ brought to heel
Snake-handlers of West Virginia test faith with poison
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’
Dead whale sparks marine fears
Japan hunt killed 122 pregnant minke whales
Premchai, three accomplices to face hunting indictments
Gov leads ‘Big Clean’ at Phuket dog shelter, says facility need crematorium
Man caught in park with dismembered black bear
Police hand Premchai poaching case to prosecutors
Construction tycoon must report to cops tomorrow
Leopard probe flak hits Srivara
Myanmar workers kill king cobra in Kamala

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 