Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching and unprecedented. The coronavirus quickly entered Phuket and wreaked havoc on public health and its tourism-fuelled economy. However, despite the concern surrounding Phuket’s future, Blue Horizon Developments’ CEO & founder, Andres Pira, firmly believes the island is already on the path to recovery.

religioneconomicsCOVID-19
By Advertorial

Sunday 19 July 2020, 10:00AM

The Blue Horizon team (www.BlueHorizon-Thailand.com).

The Blue Horizon team (www.BlueHorizon-Thailand.com).

“Phuket has been through a lot,” says Pira. “When you look back at the financial crisis of 1997 or the tsunami of 2004, it is apparent that the island emerges from a crisis much stronger. COVID-19 will be no different.”

Before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the WHO, it was predicted that Thailand would see 350,000 infections and 7,000 deaths by mid-April 2020. To ensure that those figures remained pessimistic projections, the Thai government declared a state of emergency and took stringent measures to contain the virus. Borders were closed, most Thai provinces were placed under lockdown, and a nationwide curfew was imposed. 

Phuket underwent a more serious lockdown than other areas since the island had the highest number of coronavirus infections per capita in Thailand. Thus, businesses had to temporarily halt operations, including Blue Horizon Developments. With employees working remotely at limited capacity and its contractors unable to proceed with construction projects, the award-winning company suffered losses. 

The President of Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Thanusak Phungdet, recently stated that Phuket is the hardest hit province in Thailand. It has already lost ‎฿120 billion in income and is expected to lose another ฿160 billion by year-end if the situation does not improve. 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

While many investors and developers wonder what the future holds, Pira is confident that the property market will improve by the first quarter of 2021. “Thailand is among the few places in the world that have successfully kept the virus at bay, and Phuket is no exception,” says the real estate tycoon, who praises the country’s leadership, community spirit and healthcare system in dealing with the pandemic. “The economy and the property market will heal. This could be the longest and most painful recovery period to go through, but as with any crisis, COVID-19 offers opportunities for improvement.”

Blue Horizon Developments resumed its operations at the beginning of July and is back in full swing. Aside from honouring professional commitments, both the company’s CEO and employees have been giving back to Phuket’s residents after being inspired by their sense of community, especially during times of hardship. 

Blue Horizon Developments has been showing its continued appreciation for Phuket by supporting over 700 underprivileged kids on the island through visa and work permit sponsorship for English teachers. The company’s employees also distributed food and other necessities to nearby residents together with Andres Pira, who covered all the costs, to help those suffering from a loss of income.

“My team has taken it upon themselves to clean the beaches around Phuket to make them even more stunning than they already are,” says Pira beaming with pride. “We hope to share some of the love and kindness we have received over the years from the generous locals, help ease their struggles, and make the island a more liveable place for everyone here and anyone looking to make Phuket their home. We would like to play our part in Phuket’s recovery from COVID-19.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies for King’s birthday
Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats
Phuket seafood festival to hit the road
Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang
Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extension in the works! Negative Covid-19 results in Bangkok? || July 17
Phuket offering free COVID tests over Rayong risk
More Russians fly home from Phuket
More COVID-19 cases on flight from Sudan
Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes
Australian embassy to provide letters to assist visa extensions
Medical tourism plan to go ahead
NSC insists virus cases won’t be used to extend decree
Baht erodes further after Somkid’s exit

 

Phuket community
Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Despite the fact that 'tourists 'must' inform authorities where they are staying, the Im...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Most short period tourists, still trapped in Thailand, are not interested in a visa extension and &#...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

300-400,000? That's a lot of income from covid-free people they are going to kick out when they ...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Am I missing something? It sounds like the amnesty is extended until September 26th. They're jus...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes

Lead/acid batteries have virtually no resale value and are next to impossible to get rid of responsi...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@LALALA That's true ! Same as people in many other countries ! If Thai's could and would r...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing more than 90 batteries from mobile network relay boxes

I wondered why my internet had been so slow....(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

Kurt, Agree 100%. All countries suffer from Nepotism. When people say Thailand could learn for them...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

ematt... most of the Thai population can not read, write, speak or understand English language....(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt. Not so fast,Sir. Speaking and knowing the truth about Phuket has nothing to do with bloated,...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand

 