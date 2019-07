Start From: Tuesday 16 July 2019, 08:00PM to Tuesday 16 July 2019, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Do not miss JOHN LYNN (Ireland) with special guest KAVIN JAY (Malaysia) and host SAM SEE (Singapore) at Irish Times Pub on Tuesday, 16th July. Tickets are on sale now for 350 THB, which includes one selected drink. Tickets are available for purchase at the venue. For more info - facebook.com/IrishTimesPhuket