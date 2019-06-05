Irish Times - 12th Anniversary

Wow Time Flies, We would Like You To Join Us For Our Anniversary, Live Music From Veronica Barboza, Live Dj, Special Promotion On Selected Beverages, From 19:30 till late. Info on 089 972 5122 or facebook.com/IrishTimesPhuket
Start From: Saturday 15 June 2019, 07:30PM to Saturday 15 June 2019, 12:00AM
|Person :
|Irish Times
|Address :
|Irish Times Pub, Jungceylon Phuket
|Phone :
|089 972 5122
|Website :
