Irish Times - 12th Anniversary

Start From: Saturday 15 June 2019, 07:30PM to Saturday 15 June 2019, 12:00AM

Wow Time Flies, We would Like You To Join Us For Our Anniversary, Live Music From Veronica Barboza, Live Dj, Special Promotion On Selected Beverages, From 19:30 till late. Info on 089 972 5122 or facebook.com/IrishTimesPhuket

Person : Irish Times
Address : Irish Times Pub, Jungceylon Phuket
Phone : 089 972 5122
Website :
http://https://www.facebook.com/events/308266226776199/

 

