Irish, British and Indian stand-up comedians to take to Phuket stage on March 10

Each month, StandUp Asia brings some of the best inter­national comedic talent on the circuit to the Marriott Resort, Merlin Beach; a great way to see the week out and set up the next one the right way.

Entertainment

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 March 2019, 02:00PM

Imran Yusuf is sure to have audiences grinning from ear to ear.

On Sunday, March 10, Kevin Gildea, Imran Yusuf and Deep­ak Chandran will take to the stage for a side-splitting evening of original comedy. Here’s what the lucky Phuket audience can expect from these come­dian extraordinaires.

Kevin Gildea

“Highly original and explosively fun­ny.” – The Sunday Times

“Comedy on a different level.” – The Irish Times

Kevin Gildea is one of the most im­portant figures in Irish comedy having been in the pioneering sketch group Mr Trellis with Barry Murphy and Ardal O’Hanlon, with whom he also co-founded The Comedy Cellar, Dub­lin’s longest-running comedy club.

Gildea has performed stand-up com­edy all over the world, from Shanghai to Dubai, from Kansas to Rome, from London to Cavan. He is invited regu­larly to play all the major Irish comedy festivals, and his Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows regularly achieve criti­cal acclaim and sell-out runs.

Gildea played Father Cave in Fa­ther Ted and has written for Alexei Sayle, along with being a regular writer and performer on RTÉ TV’s satirical sketch show Irish Pictorial Weekly and BBC TV and Radio. His short film No! No! No! was shortlisted for an Irish Film & Television Acad­emy award.

Gildea’s mild manner and quirky, absurdist viewpoint and rumi­nations create what The Sunday Times called “highly original and explosively funny.”

Don’t miss this brilliant comedic mind on stage this month.

Imran Yusuf

“Intelligent, thought-provoking and laugh out loud funny.” – Time Out

“Sharp, passionate and uplifting.” – The Telegraph

Imran Yusuf is renowned as a skill­ful raconteur who seamlessly weaves socio-political stature with heartfelt introspection in his charmingly en­dearing trademark style. Born in Kenya, raised in London, studied in the USA and fluent in Hindi/Urdu, Yusuf has been able to experience much of the world and has established himself as a truly original voice in the world of comedy.

In 2010, Yusuf presented his debut show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he gained a collection of five star reviews and was nominated for Best Newcomer, the first performer from the free festival to ever be nomi­nated. Since then, Yusuf has appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Road­show (BBC One) and the Edinburgh Comedy Fest broadcast (BBC Three) and created and toured numerous solo shows. His latest show, Saint, Sinner, Sufi, proves to be his deepest work yet, observing and acknowledging his jour­ney towards middle-age maturity.

Don’t miss this languid, punchy, cheeky and utterly loveable comedian on the Phuket stage.

Deepak Chandran

Deepak Chandran is an established host at Comedy Masala, Singapore’s biggest comedy night. His comedy is observational and written with the mindset of a programmer. Being good with mathematics and computers has allowed Chandran to travel the world, live in eight different countries and perform material that is global and re­latable to a variety of crowds.

Chandran has now been perform­ing comedy for over three years and has headlined across Asia and beyond, joking about almost everything that can be made fun of and making people understand why Indian comics are not just about cheap parents and head bobs.

A finalist at Hong Kong Comedy Festival 2016 and runner up at Bang­kok Comedy Festival 2017, Chandran is a comic to watch out for.

Doors open at 7:30pm, show starts at 8:30pm. Early bird tickets are on sale now from B350 or B600 at the door. Get your tickets here.