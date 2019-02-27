Irish, British and Indian stand-up comedians to take to Phuket stage on March 10

On Sunday, March 10, Kevin Gildea, Imran Yusuf and Deepak Chandran will take to the stage for a side-splitting evening of original comedy. Here’s what the lucky Phuket audience can expect from these comedian extraordinaires.
Kevin Gildea
“Highly original and explosively funny.” – The Sunday Times
“Comedy on a different level.” – The Irish Times
Kevin Gildea is one of the most important figures in Irish comedy having been in the pioneering sketch group Mr Trellis with Barry Murphy and Ardal O’Hanlon, with whom he also co-founded The Comedy Cellar, Dublin’s longest-running comedy club.
Gildea has performed stand-up comedy all over the world, from Shanghai to Dubai, from Kansas to Rome, from London to Cavan. He is invited regularly to play all the major Irish comedy festivals, and his Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows regularly achieve critical acclaim and sell-out runs.
Gildea played Father Cave in Father Ted and has written for Alexei Sayle, along with being a regular writer and performer on RTÉ TV’s satirical sketch show Irish Pictorial Weekly and BBC TV and Radio. His short film No! No! No! was shortlisted for an Irish Film & Television Academy award.
Gildea’s mild manner and quirky, absurdist viewpoint and ruminations create what The Sunday Times called “highly original and explosively funny.”
Imran Yusuf
“Intelligent, thought-provoking and laugh out loud funny.” – Time Out
“Sharp, passionate and uplifting.” – The Telegraph
Imran Yusuf is renowned as a skillful raconteur who seamlessly weaves socio-political stature with heartfelt introspection in his charmingly endearing trademark style. Born in Kenya, raised in London, studied in the USA and fluent in Hindi/Urdu, Yusuf has been able to experience much of the world and has established himself as a truly original voice in the world of comedy.
In 2010, Yusuf presented his debut show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he gained a collection of five star reviews and was nominated for Best Newcomer, the first performer from the free festival to ever be nominated. Since then, Yusuf has appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One) and the Edinburgh Comedy Fest broadcast (BBC Three) and created and toured numerous solo shows. His latest show, Saint, Sinner, Sufi, proves to be his deepest work yet, observing and acknowledging his journey towards middle-age maturity.
Deepak Chandran
Deepak Chandran is an established host at Comedy Masala, Singapore’s biggest comedy night. His comedy is observational and written with the mindset of a programmer. Being good with mathematics and computers has allowed Chandran to travel the world, live in eight different countries and perform material that is global and relatable to a variety of crowds.
Chandran has now been performing comedy for over three years and has headlined across Asia and beyond, joking about almost everything that can be made fun of and making people understand why Indian comics are not just about cheap parents and head bobs.
A finalist at Hong Kong Comedy Festival 2016 and runner up at Bangkok Comedy Festival 2017, Chandran is a comic to watch out for.
Doors open at 7:30pm, show starts at 8:30pm. Early bird tickets are on sale now from B350 or B600 at the door. Get your tickets here.
