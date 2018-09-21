THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Iranian denies kidnapping, raping former Thai girlfriend

PATTAYA: A 21-year-old Thai woman has accused her Iranian ex-boyfriend of kidnapping her in full view of others and then forcibly detaining and raping her before shaving her head in a condominium room in Jomtien.

crimesexpoliceviolence
By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 September 2018, 02:08PM

Mohsen Sarafrazi, 39, accused of forcibly detaining and raping his ex-Thai girlfriend and then shaving her head, turns himself in to Pattaya police and denies all charges. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Mohsen Sarafrazi, 39, accused of forcibly detaining and raping his ex-Thai girlfriend and then shaving her head, turns himself in to Pattaya police and denies all charges. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Mohsen Sarafrazi, 39, turned himself in to police this morning (Sept 21) after the court issued a warrant for his arrest, and denied all charges. He claimed she was just jealous.

The young woman, her head shaved, was accompanied by a foreign friend when she filed a complaint with Pattaya police yesterday night (Sept 20). She was identified only as Neung, of Prachinburi.

She told police her ex-boyfriend had a condominium rental business in Pattaya.

He approached her on Walking Street in South Pattaya around 3:30am on Wednesday (Sept 19), grabbed and forcibly took her to his motorcycle. She called for help and an American tourist tried to intervene, but the Iranian’s two companions kept him away and said it was a family affair, threatening to assault him if he became involved.

Ms Neung said the Iranian took her to a condominium room on Jomtien Beach, where she was handcuffed and detained. He put a mask on her and kept threatening her, she said. He allegedly demanded that she return B30,000 to him by Oct 15, or he would send his men to assault her.

He also asked her to sign a contract as evidence, before raping her twice.

She alleged Mr Mohsen then shaved her head and would not let her leave the room. She pretended to agree, but later told him she needed to fetch her clothes from her room before returning to stay with him. Convinced, he let her leave, she said.

She later consulted her friends before deciding to file the complaint, and feared for her own safety, Ms Neung said.

Mr Mohsen today told police he ran a motorcycle rental service and managed foreign affairs for a company in Pattaya, saying he had a work permit.

He rejected the woman’s allegations of rape and kidnapping, saying they had been romantically involved for one year before separating. He had met her on Walking St by chance and then took her to his condominium room. He denied using force.

He claimed he neither handcuffed nor assaulted her. He admitted he had sex with her, but said it was with her consent.

Mr Mohsen also denied shaving her head, saying she did it herself. After they had sex, the woman had checked his mobile phone and saw photos of an Iranian woman, his new girlfriend. He claimed Ms Neung acted out of jealousy after seeing the photos.

Pattaya police chief Col Apichai Krobphet said investigators would view surveillance camera recordings on Walking St and then put the case to public prosecutors.

Earlier on the same day, Ms Nueng was called in to give further statements to Col Apichai and Lt Col Piyapong Ensarn, Pattaya tourist inspector about the incident.

Ms Neung later gave another statement to police, saying she said and the man had been sweethearts for one year, but she left him four months ago because he often assaulted her.

She said she spoke the truth and would fight the case to the end.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ban threat for alleged Brit teen rape victim
No evidence of Koh Tao rape, say police
Girl, boyfriend wanted for rape of her autistic sister caught
Police to issue official summons for alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Cops probe Koh Tao rape claim
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Man severed employee’s penis to protect wife
India’s Hindu-Muslim divide
Teen ‘admits’ to murder, denies rape
Phuket man, 39, arrested for attempted murder of wife
Man allegedly kills woman and her daughter after bid to have sex fails
Koh Tao pair face two-week appeal wait
Defence to appeal Koh Tao verdicts
Couple accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

 

Phuket community
Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

On Phuket there are large 'help yourself' BBQ restaurants. Get your plates raw food and stea...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Such a huge selection of restaurants with food from all over the world here.Even vegetarians won'...(Read More)

Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue

"What utter nonsense" unlike you, who knows "everything, there are people who do not ...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Yes Pasquale you're right, how dare tourists and expats alike expect similar safety levels withi...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

"Vendors of alcoholic beverages should be aware that they are being exploited by the alcoholic ...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

It would be fairly easy to stop the problem in front of SuperCheap and it would a lot less than B48....(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Mr.Apirath,it is a little bit strange to expect when visiting Thailand to get the same food with the...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

If they could have say proper south Indian vegetarian foods in Phuket our Indian guests would apprec...(Read More)

Traffic safety raises concerns in Phuket light-rail plans

How do they what to make the tunnels in Thalang area, Same way they to the underpass ? Has the PEA ...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

More than triple higher density housing/condo's/hotels is what is needed in Phuket and the soone...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
Melbourne Cup 2018
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it

 