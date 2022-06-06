Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Iran spy puts cops on alert

Iran spy puts cops on alert

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has issued a secret order to police nationwide to keep an eye out for spies from Iran believed to be in the region after one was arrested in Indonesia, prompting security fears, a police source said.

police
By Bangkok Post

Monday 6 June 2022, 09:26AM

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk is said to have issued an order to all main units to be on alert and gather intelligence about the movements of secret agents. Photo: Royal Thai Police

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk is said to have issued an order to all main units to be on alert and gather intelligence about the movements of secret agents. Photo: Royal Thai Police

The source told the Bangkok Post that security agencies are closely monitoring the movement of Iranian nationals and some Thai Muslims who are suspected to be working as spies in Thailand.

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk is said to have issued an order to the RTP’s Special Branch, the Central Investigation Bureau, the Metropolitan Police Bureau and all nine Provincial Police Regions to be on alert and gather intelligence about the movements of secret agents.

The order cited an incident on May 24, last year when Indonesian authorities were tipped off that a man named Ghassem Saberi Gilchalan arrived in the country carrying a Bulgarian passport which was later found to be fake, the source said.

On May 27, last year, the man was arrested by Indonesian authorities at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport just before departing for Qatar.

The man allegedly told police that he had used a fake passport to enter the country. Indonesian police found that he entered the country more than 10 times using false papers and a court sentenced him to two years in jail for the offences.

Indonesian police also found that the man had 11 mobile phones, one tablet computer, a number of SIM cards and cash worth more than B320,000, the source added.

A check on his mobile phones found the names of some Thai Muslims, the source said, adding that Indonesian authorities believe Gilchalan is a spy from Iran.

After further interrogation, Gilchalan told police that he had been given several assignments by a former Iranian diplomat in Malaysia to act as a spy both there and in Indonesia several times.

The latest attempt involved lobbying Indonesian authorities to release the Iranian-flagged MT Horse oil tanker apprehended in the country’s waters in January last year.

The man also set up a company as a front in Bali which was used as a safe house for his covert operations, the source said.

“The exposure of Gilchalan has caused a stir among several countries which are worrying about Iran’s secret operations and spies, which are perceived to be a national security threat by each country.

“Such operations may also be taking place in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand,” the source said.

Gilchalan and the former diplomat had visited Thailand several times, and also met prominent Shi’ite Thai Muslims who have close ties with Iran.

“In light of this, it is possible that spies from Iran may also be engaging in secret operations in Thailand using fake passports and some Thais are also suspected of working as spies with financial aid or other kinds of support,” the source said.

“There have been concerns over Thailand’s hosting of the Apec Summit [in November] which will be attended by world leaders. Security arrangements will be given top priority.

“We can’t afford to let any unrest or violence happen,” the source said, adding authorities wanted to avoid a repeat of the Sukhumvit 71 explosion of Feb 2012.

On that occasion three Iranian men were arrested and jailed in connection with a bomb believed to have gone off prematurely at a rented house in the area.

In November 2020, two of the Iranian prisoners, Masoud Seda­ghatzadeh and Saeid Moradi, were sent home to serve out their sentences under a bilateral agreement while the third, Mohammad Khazaei was granted a royal pardon in August of that year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 06 June 2022 - 09:45:52 

I can keep a secret. Will not tell any further. Spies? What to spy in Thailand? Looks more like secret agents who stir up unrest among the Thai muslim community and deliver through diplomatic mail the components for bomb making. Some Middle East countries are terrorism exporters.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years
Man falls from rocks at Banana Beach, believed drowned
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun
Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach
Sheeran to headline Queen’s four-day jubilee party
Prayut set to visit Phuket
Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative
Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket pays respects on Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong
Man electrocuted as thefts from closed Patong hotels rise
Vietjet resumes direct flights to Phuket from Ho Chi Minh
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Iran spy puts cops on alert

I can keep a secret. Will not tell any further. Spies? What to spy in Thailand? Looks more like secr...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

[They could be victims of human traffickers] LOL.. Gee, do you think? When you track down which corr...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

It's good they don't have lese majeste laws protecting politicians from the general public s...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

Did it get taken from Khuk Khak to Cape Panwa in the back of a pickup? Surprised the poor thing surv...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

DKK talks for the Bangla visiting punters, overall just Phuket visiting bachelor eskader. Totally ig...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

Kakka2 you need to get out of bangla road more often. 100 pct face coverage outside the drinking are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

Good piece. Interesting comments on the psychological barriers in place and how people want / need ...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

sure was a dolphin? could it be a shark..or a barracuda..lol ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

Great Opinion! Info gaps, lack of essential info, not standard use of english ( beside thai), still...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

@Kurt No such thing like one country one rule. Apart from that.Sitting on the beach drinking cheap...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Lean On Me Live Fest
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center

 