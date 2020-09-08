Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

IOC says Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without COVID’

IOC says Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without COVID’

OLYMPICS: Tokyo’s postponed Olympics will go ahead next year regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC vice president John Coates told AFP yesterday (Sept 7), saying they would be the “Games that conquered COVID”.

Olympics
By AFP

Tuesday 8 September 2020, 10:03AM

IOC vice president John Coates is adament the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. Photo: AFP

IOC vice president John Coates is adament the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. Photo: AFP

The Olympics have never been cancelled outside of the world wars and Coates, speaking in a phone interview, was adamant that the Tokyo Games will start on their revised date.

“It will take place with or without COVID. The Games will start on July 23 next year,” said Coates, who heads the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games.

“The Games were going to be, their theme, the Reconstruction Games after the devastation of the tsunami,” he added, referring to a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan in 2011.

“Now very much these will be the Games that conquered COVID, the light at the end of the tunnel.”

In an historic decision, the 2020 Olympics were postponed because of the global march of the pandemic and they are now set to open on July 23, 2021.

But Japan’s borders are still largely closed to foreign visitors and a vaccine is months or even years away, feeding speculation about whether the Games are feasible at all.

Japanese officials have made clear they would not delay the Games a second time beyond 2021.

A recent poll found just one in four people in Japan want them to go ahead next year, with most backing either another postponement or a cancellation.

Monumental task’

UWC Thailand

Coates said the Japanese government “haven’t dropped the baton at all” following the postponement, despite the “monumental task” of putting the event back a year.

“Before COVID, (IOC president) Thomas Bach said this is the best prepared Games we’ve ever seen, the venues were almost all finished, they are now finished, the village is amazing, all the transport arrangements, everything is fine,” he said.

“Now it’s been postponed by one year, that’s presented a monumental task in terms of re-securing all the venues... something like 43 hotels we had to get out of those contracts and re-negotiate for a year later.

“Sponsorships had to be extended a year, broadcast rights.”

With much of that work underway, or accomplished, a task force has been set up to look at the different scenarios in 2021 – from how border controls will affect the movement of athletes and officials, to whether fans can pack venues.

The group, comprising Japanese and IOC officials, met for the first time last week.

“Their job now is to look at all the different counter-measures that will be required for the Games to take place,” said Coates, the long-time president of the Australian Olympic Committee.

“Some countries will have it (COVID) under control, some won’t. We’ll have athletes therefore coming from places where it’s under control and some where it is not.

“There’s 206 teams... so there’s a massive task being undertaken on the Japanese side.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais pull out of Thomas and Uber Cups
Gasly wins Italian thriller
Hamilton takes Italian pole at record speed
Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona but long-term future in doubt
Thai League 1 matches live and kicking on NBT2HD
Ashburn in as Phuket Vagabonds captain
Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive for COVID-19
Ferrari stuck in a nightmare
A win for Muay Thai as ministry lifts barriers
TBA pins its hopes on local coaching staff
Muay Thai cries foul as COVID bites
Birdie bomb lifts Rahm to BMW playoff triumph over Johnson
Hamilton stretches title lead with Belgian domination
Hamilton takes Belgian pole with new record as Ferrrari flop
Queen of the ring

 

Phuket community
Border areas on high alert after COVID cases surge in Myanmar

Kurt you made again my day once more not seeing or understanding we have thanks to this criminal and...(Read More)

Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’

@CaptJack For quite a while foreigners are allowed to come back if they belong to certain groups ...(Read More)

Border areas on high alert after COVID cases surge in Myanmar

" Perhaps time Phuket intensify health checks at Sarasin Bridge ?" OMG Kurt, are your ala...(Read More)

Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’

"everyone who had flu one time in his live will be testet positiv with this pcr test again and ...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

Why can the foreigners simply not respect the TH-laws ???? Do they the same in their home countreys?...(Read More)

Border areas on high alert after COVID cases surge in Myanmar

Yes please, worry... complete BS. Most cases in Myanmar are in Rakhine state bordering Bangladesh an...(Read More)

Phuket airport to hold COVID-clearance tourist arrival exercise

What is a Certificate of Entry ( COE)? Is that the Visa stamp in your passport, or is that the '...(Read More)

TAT revamps ‘We Travel Together’ terms

AirAsia Bangkok to Phuket is 1000B. If that's high enough to price people out of the market then...(Read More)

Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists

The TOTAL daily spend was estimated at 5500B per person per day yet hotels here continue to advertis...(Read More)

Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’

When did Thailand start allowing non-Thai nationals to enter? That's a significant development b...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket

 