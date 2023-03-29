Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

IOC backs return of Russian athletes as individuals

IOC backs return of Russian athletes as individuals

OLYMPICS: Olympic chiefs recommended the return to competition of Russian and Belarusian athletes as individual neutrals yesterday (Mar 28), but refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year’s Paris Olympics.

OlympicsUkraine
By AFP

Wednesday 29 March 2023, 12:40PM

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. Photo: AFP

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach. Photo: AFP

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said the body’s Executive Board had recommended to international federations and international sports event organisers that “athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as Individual Neutral Athletes”.

The move to “postpone” the decision about Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at the Games in France was welcomed by Ukraine.

“The decision on the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Olympics in 2024 has been postponed,” Ukraine’s Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit said on Facebook.

“We will also make joint efforts so that not a single Z-patriot gets into international sports arenas,” he added in an apparent reference to pro-war Russians.

German Sports Minister Nancy Faeser called the recommendation for Russians and Belarusians to return as neutrals a “slap in the face” for Ukrainian athletes, who she said “deserve the solidarity of international sport”.

“International sport must condemn Russia’s brutal war of aggression in no uncertain terms. This can only be done with the complete exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes.”

Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk said it was a “day of shame for the IOC” after the “daily bombings of civilian sites”.

But Moscow said forcing Russians to compete under a neutral flag would amount to “discrimination”.

“The announced criteria for the return to international competitions are unacceptable. This is discrimination on the basis of nationality,” Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the head of the Russian Olympic Committee, said as quoted by Russian news agencies.

Among other IOC recommendations - which Bach said were agreed unanimously, the IOC said “teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered”.

Also missing out will be “athletes who actively support the war” as well as “athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies”.

Bach reiterated that the sanctions against “those responsible for the war, the Russian and Belarusian states and governments”, must remain in place, having first been introduced after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

That means Russia and Belarus are unable to organise international sports events on their territory.

Additionally, “no flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications whatsoever of these countries displayed at any sports event or meeting, including the entire venue” and “no Russian and Belarusian government or state official can be invited to or accredited for any international sports event or meeting”.

Appropriate time’

Bach, speaking after the executive board meeting in Lausanne, said a decision on athletes from Russia and Belarus taking part in Paris 2024 and the 2026 Winter Olympics, however, would be taken “at the appropriate time”.

“The IOC will take this decision at the appropriate time, at its full discretion, and without being bound by the results of previous Olympic qualification competitions,” Bach said.

“We want to monitor the implementation of these recommendations as long as possible... to be enabled to take an informed decision.”

The board, he said, “did not consider it appropriate to give a timeline... no one knows what’s happening tomorrow or in nine months”.

Bach added the “participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 was not considered either in the consultations or in its deliberations today”.

“The IOC expressly reserves the right to decide about their participation at the appropriate time, even if they would be considered to have qualified according to the qualification criteria set by their respective International Federations (IFs).

“The IOC will closely monitor the full implementation of these recommendations by all parties concerned.

“The results of this monitoring procedure will be an important factor in the decision by the IOC concerning the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.”

More than 300 active and former fencers had earlier called on Bach, who won Olympic fencing team gold in 1976, to uphold the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The FIE, the world fencing body, ruled this month to allow Russian and Belarusian fencers to return to international competition, becoming the first Olympic sport to reopen its events to athletes from the two countries.

In a hard-hitting letter, the fencers accused Bach and the interim president of their federation, Emmanuel Katsiadakis, of prioritising Russians ahead of Ukrainians and dismissed the notion of neutrality, saying “athletes were and will be instrumentalised for Putin’s propaganda”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

McTominay stars as Scotland down Spain, Croatia see off Turkey
Pornpawee captures 2nd World Tour title in Basel
Bagnaia avoids Marquez mayhem to win MotoGP opener in Portugal
Conte leaves Tottenham ‘by mutual agreement’
Nelson Piquet fined for racist blast at Hamilton
Supermom Allycia defends ONE Atomweight Muay Thai title
Thailand makes AFC Beach Soccer history
Andaman claim Phuket T20 title
Tekkim Cup football tournament underway in Phuket
Trans women banned from female athletics
Kane leads England to win in Italy, Ronaldo sets new caps record as Portugal cruise
Credit Suisse collapse leaves sports sponsorships in limbo
MotoGP champion Bagnaia ready to start fast as healthy Marquez frets
Radetic, Antoniak win Waterjet Offshore Championships
Saka stars as rampant Arsenal move eight points clear

 

Phuket community
Dark water at Patong Beach called ‘natural’

Amazing how this didn't happen during the 'covid years'...(Read More)

Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach

I live 5 minutes from Freedom, slowly but surely the routes down to the beach are being ruined, the...(Read More)

Dark water at Patong Beach called ‘natural’

Nothing ever is done about the issue. Every year- plankton, seeweed infestations in Patong, Surin, ...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

Oner wonders how a processing facility works with no inlet pipe, no outlet pipe and no coffer dam to...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

'Storm troopers'- hardly storming the beach from the sea? Someone needs to step away from th...(Read More)

All choked up on bad air

@2718e.com ... euhm ... seriously?...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

3 farang working in a restaurant are probably contributing more in this jungle that 100 old retired ...(Read More)

Illegal operator removed from Freedom Beach

Illegal vendors are warned again and again with no consequences. Pathetic law enforcement allows thi...(Read More)

Dark water at Patong Beach called ‘natural’

More clueless baloney lies. Funny how this "natural" occurrence just happens to occur in a...(Read More)

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

Whale poop??? They will try and blame anything but the true cause of the constant pollution surround...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pacific Prime Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna

 