BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Investors seeking more Asia Pacific hotel assets in 2021

Investors seeking more Asia Pacific hotel assets in 2021

BANGKOK: Investors are confident in the long-term future of the Asia-Pacific hotels market despite ongoing COVID-19 pressure on the tourism and hospitality sectors, says JLL. According to investors surveyed by JLL, approximately 70% say they are bullish on the Asia-Pacific hotel market and are interested in deploying capital into the sector in 2021.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 March 2021, 10:23AM

For its Hotel Investment Outlook report, JLL polled approximately 100 clients in late January 2021. Image: JLL

For its Hotel Investment Outlook report, JLL polled approximately 100 clients in late January 2021. Image: JLL

JLL is forecasting approximately US$7 billion in transactions in 2021, an increase of 20% year-on-year, up from $5.8 billion in 2020. While sizable pools capital are ready to be deployed, pricing and financing will become a larger consideration for investors. According to JLL, the gap between buyer and seller price expectations will narrow as distress becomes less likely, while sellers come to terms with the impact of operating cash flow on pricing. Over 80% of investors surveyed are eyeing discounts of 20-30%, while sellers are expected to move roughly 10% in asking prices.

As optimism around recovery builds, Japan (52%) and Southeast Asia (46%) are emerging as the most desirable hotel investment markets in Asia-Pacific, owing to strong demand dynamics and positive long-term fundamentals. Investors also view Australia (31%) and China (22%) favourably.

“The cycle has been reset and we are now on the cusp of a period of recovery. Optimism around the deployment of vaccines and an eventual recovery in tourism has started to drive activity and investors don’t want to miss the opportunity. At the same time record amounts of capital have been raised to be deployed into the real estate sector in general, including into hospitality,” said Nihat Ercan, Senior Managing Director, Head of Investment Sales, Asia Pacific, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

Approximately 25% of surveyed investors are taking a more cautious approach to deploying capital, seeking greater clarity on the industry’s COVID-19 recovery before committing further funds to the sector. Around 5% of investors polled by JLL are looking to exit the sector and refocus on other asset classes. “Demand for assets has initially concentrated on core markets like primary cities in Japan and Australia, yet we see this diversifying in the coming months,” said Mr Ercan.

Conversely, investors also see the current environment as an opportunity to invest in existing properties and focus on asset management initiatives including renovations, repurposing, and repositioning properties in response to changing consumer preferences.  

Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

“The past year has been all about protecting cash flow and this will continue for the coming 12 to 18 months. Seasoned owners realise that now is the time to invest in existing hotels, with little displaced business. However, it is a balancing act in keeping operating costs flexible, while investing ahead of the recovery to edge in front of competitors and meet guest needs,” noted Xander Nijnens, Managing Director, Head of Advisory and Asset Management, Asia Pacific, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

According to the survey, 36% identify investing in their assets as their primary priority in 2021, coupled with a focus on cost containment and maintaining cash flow discipline.

“There are deals to be done in the current environment, yet value-add players will have the upper hand as they are willing to roll up their sleeves to invest and reposition hotels with a view of selling them in three to five years” adds Nijnens.

JLL polled approximately 100 clients in late January 2021. Learn more in JLL’s global Hotel Investment Outlook.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A New Icon is Born: Utopia Corporation Creates Phuket’s Most Luxurious Lifestyle and Leisure Destination
Travel deals on agenda as jabs start
EU faces fresh shortfall of AstraZeneca vaccine
Phuket Opinion: Make it a date
Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens
New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan
AirAsia set to reinstate all 40 domestic routes in Thailand from April
Residents angered by police conduct, warning shot, amid neighbourhood drug arrest
WHO: No reason not to use AstraZeneca
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Let the people decide on the Thailand constitution, court rules || March 12
Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub
American tourist COVID test deemed positive after Phuket visit, returns to US
Four-metre python removed from Karon resort
PM, ministers postpone COVID-19 inoculations
After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled

 

Phuket community
Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

Good idea Kurt, as old foreign tourists stuck here we have to go there every 60 days anyway. Some co...(Read More)

New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan

In this article Dr Kusak not talk about vaccinating expats/retirees. Does he know how many are livin...(Read More)

New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan

@ Galong, we only can be notified by Immigration. No other Thai Government Dept. knows we are living...(Read More)

Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

Perhaps at Immigration Office Phuket Town should sett up a vaccination center for foreigners as '...(Read More)

New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan

Hmm, negativity is flourishing here. The pandemic surprised the world. Many developed countries have...(Read More)

Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

@agogohome I assume us expats will be treated the same as Thais, meaning we'll register to get t...(Read More)

New island health chief reveals details of Phuket vaccination plan

So much for the thais living in a democracy and having freedom of choice. Once again it will be medi...(Read More)

Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub

@ Sir Burr, to answer that is quite simple. Such need a bit of thinking/analyzing. Don't worry,...(Read More)

Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

I'd guarantee foreigners living on the island are going to be left not knowing what is happening...(Read More)

Phuket registration to receive COVID vaccination opens

Great! Let's get the ball rolling. I'm old and work permitted, but I am absolutely fine wai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lean On Me Live Fest
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket

 