Investor focus moves to resort property: CBRE

PHUKET: Resort properties have sprung back to popularity, according to leading international property consultant CBRE. Sales performance of resort properties has risen, deriving from the pent-up demand for projects in the luxury and super-luxury segments, the agency suggests.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 September 2019, 06:45PM

MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside are among the beachfront properties benefitting from the shift.

“Over the past two to three years, developers have been focusing on launching new housing and condominium supply in downtown Bangkok. CBRE Research reveals that there are around 30,000 units in downtown Bangkok from condominium projects launched between 2016 and 2018,” said a ealease issued on Tuesday explaining CBRE’s position.

One major challenge faced by the housing and condominium markets is that the cost of investment has been increasing along with the hike in land prices, leading to escalating asking prices, it added.

“CBRE found that 70% of buyers in the luxury residential market are Thais who have recently made purchases for own-living and long-term investment purposes rather than for short-term investment. Meanwhile, 40% of purchasers of residential properties priced below B10 million are foreigners,” the release noted.

“As many residential developers concentrate on building projects within Bangkok, the new supply of resort properties in Pattaya, Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, Khao Yai and Phuket, especially in the high-end segment, has decreased. Therefore, there has been pent-up demand as there are fewer new projects being launched,” it said.

CBRE also found that there is growing demand this year for resort properties in top resort destinations, and buyers in this segment are ready to make purchases for own-use and long-term investment purposes.

“Although prices are higher, if projects are on the beachfront or with ocean views; with five-star hotel management; or with attractive rental guarantees, buyer response and sales performance have been positive for luxury and super-luxury projects launched in 2019,” said Prakaipeth Meechoosarn, Director – Head of Resort Property Sales, CBRE Thailand.

“Some good examples include the Residences at Club Med Krabi and the Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay, which have an average price per square meter of B185,000 and B230,000, respectively. Both projects saw impressive sales performance at around B300 million during a three-day event in Bangkok. Their updated sales rates are now 85% and 65%, respectively,” she added.

Veyla Natai Residences, which was launched this year and comprises B67mn to B98mn pool villas on Natai Beach, Phang Nga, reached a sales performance of 50% in less than a month, even without show units.

MGallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside and Twinpalms Residences MontAzure, with an average of B150,000 to B180,000 per square meter, have also shown impressive sales revenue reaching B300mn in the first four days of its launch in Bangkok in August 2019, especially for Twinpalms Residences MontAzure which has now reached a sales rate of 80%, noted the release.

“These impressive sales performances prove that demand is still strong for resort properties in prime locations that can generate good returns and have the potential for value appreciation in the future. This is backed by being in sough-after locations and professional property management by leading hotel brands,” CBRE remarked in its release.