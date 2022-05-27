Tengoku
Investigation launched into airport runway incident

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Transport has launched an investigation into a Thai AirAsia flight that landed on the wrong runway at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok earlier this month, which could have resulted in a serious aviation accident.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 27 May 2022, 11:19AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reported that the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Committee (AAIC) is currently investigating the incident that occurred on May 4, in which Thai AirAsia Flight FD3141 landed on a different runway than the one scheduled.

Although no injuries were reported, an investigation was launched since the incident can be deemed serious under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) convention, reports state news agency NNBT.

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) said it has summoned air-traffic control officers for questioning, adding that anyone found at fault could face temporary suspension.

Thai AirAsia has meanwhile apologised for the incident and suspended the flight’s pilot and co-pilot pending an investigation.

According to CAAT, the investigation is expected to be completed within 30 days. The agency will then determine who is to be held responsible and use the data to develop prevention measures to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

