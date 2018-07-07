Invacio, an artificial intelligence company, are investing up to 350 Million THB in Southeast Asia and are busy setting up their operations in Thailand as part of their global operations.

Sunday 8 July 2018, 11:00AM

The Invacio team have already started the recruitment process to people an auxiliary operations offce being developed in Phuket.

Two additional sites are currently undergoing development and restructuring. With an auxiliary operations office being developed in Phuket, they have already started the recruitment process to people their office with the dynamic minds and experience Thailand has to offer.

The second site in Thailand is to become a server centre to house some major elements of their stage 3, self learning, AI system (Jean). They are in the process of collecting and shipping components to construct a supercluster/supercomputer.

With ready access to an eager and talented workforce Invacio are aiming to become a global player in multiple data and information analysis sectors. Using a global network of contacts, Invacio with their recent addresses at the UN and with multiple States are all set to bring global attention to Thailand as a hub of AI services across many industries.

Invacio’s systems are currently running at limited capacity, across petabyte servers and the cloud, the new facilities will allow Invacio to begin their global multi-chain product roll out.

Phuket has been chosen as a site for a number of reasons with the main ones being: The welcoming and innovative nature of the Thai state, Its relatively close proximity to major emerging markets of the world (a mere six-hour flight from most major financial centres in Asia), Access to a growing pool of highly qualified and experienced personnel and also because of the security arrangements around the island.

In addition to the Thailand projects, Invacio have also secured brand new office space in India and recruited additional personnel into the rear-development team, moving with the times these personnel are predominantly female coders, diversity – something we here at invacio are very proud of.

The new office is in place of the previous one that was made uninhabitable by smoke and fire damage after a nearby fire a few months ago.

Invacio’s public services will include, but not be limited to, operations within the financial and market data sectors, data analysis, secure communications and social networking, with further provisions available at corporate and government level in the lines of AI driven intelligence or militarisation of AI analysing.