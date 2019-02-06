Introducing face yoga: nature’s facelift

Hello and welcome. A few years ago, I was given an amazing gem of knowledge, and this month I would like to share it with you. Face yoga. Yep. Most of you are either laughing or rolling your eyes right now but bear with me for a second.

By Kim White

Monday 11 February 2019, 10:00AM

We go to the gym and we do exercise such as yoga to keep the muscles of our body fit, firm and healthy. The muscles in the face are the same as the muscles in the rest the body; they can also be exercised and toned.

Think of face yoga as a gym workout for your face, the natural botox and filler. The day after I teach an hour session of face yoga, my cheeks and my jawline hurt like I had been laughing all day and clenching my jaw like a madman.

The health benefits of face yoga:

improves tonus of muscles;

activates blood circulation in affected areas;

strengthens elastic fibres of the face;

helps to relieve swelling;

increases oxygen and blood flow to the face;

helps with clear speech;

increases lymphatic flow in the face and neck, reducing trapped toxins; and

gives skin elasticity and smoothness.

The cosmetic benefits of face yoga:

helps to remove wrinkles and creases;

uplifts corners of the mouth;

slimmer, more defined cheeks (for those who currently have a fuller face);

fuller cheeks (for those with a bony/ slimmer face);

wider, fuller lips/mouth;

decreases nasolabial fold lines;

wide, open eyes;

less droopy eyelids;

reduced forehead lines;

a more relaxed overall look;

a happier face creates a happier spirit;

reduced lines around and dark circles underneath the eyes;

more symmetrical facial expression; and

smoother, more youthful looking skin.

As we have limited space here, I will give you my three go-to face yoga moves for a quick, easy tone-up of the face muscles. It really is like a mini facelift.

I have focused on the main issues of the face that most women are con­cerned with: tighter skin, brighter eyes and plumper lips

1.The big O

To smoothen the nasolabial folds.

Say “wow” in a very slow and exag­gerated manner, opening your mouth as wide as possible.

Repeat 10 times.



2.The under eye relaxer

To relieve puffy, tired eyes.

Rub your hands together until warm. Take your warms hands and place them over your eyes. Bend your head and look down to the floor and completely support the weight of your head.

Hold for 10 seconds.



3.The lip plumper

For natural, full, plump lips.

Fold your lips into your teeth, stick out your tongue between your teeth and gently bite down with a firm pressure.

Hold for five seconds. Repeat three times.

You can practise these face yoga moves at any time of the day but my suggestion would be to practise them in the morning and at night and perhaps even while waiting in the delightful Phuket traffic.

Enjoy playing with your face this month and happy stretching.

Metta,

Kim oxo

