Interpol issues ’red notice’ for Red Bull scion

BANGKOK: Interpol has issued a ‘red notice’ to arrest the fugitive Thai inheritor of the Red Bull billions for his role in a fatal hit-and-run, police said Sunday (Oct 3).

policecrimecorruption

By AFP

Monday 5 October 2020, 09:57AM

In this file photo taken on Sept 3, 2012, police officers look at a Ferrari that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident during their investigation at Thong Lor police station in Bangkok. PhotoL AFP

The move by the international police organisation is the latest in the years-long saga surrounding Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya who crashed his Ferrari in 2012, killing Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, reports AFP.

The charges against Mr Vorayuth, who is the grandson of Red Bull’s co-founder, were dropped in July – sparking public outrage from Thais who saw it as an example of impunity enjoyed by the kingdom’s elite.

It spurred probes by various government agencies, including the Attorney General’s Office which last month announced fresh charges against Mr Vorayuth of reckless driving causing death and cocaine use.

National police deputy spokesman Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen confirmed Sunday a red notice – Interpol’s most urgent alert – was issued earlier this week.

“After we received the confirmation, we then passed our request to 194 member countries asking for assistance from them,” he told AFP.

“We have to do whatever it takes to… ultimately bring him back to the country because it is a serious crime.”

A red notice for Mr Vorayuth had not been published on the Interpol website as of Sunday afternoon.

The fugitive scion fled the country back in 2017 on a private jet.

After charges against him were dropped in July, a probe conducted by Premier Prayut Chan-o-cha’s office concluded the entire investigation had been “compromised”.

The public outcry over Mr Vorayuth came at a particularly tense period for the government, coinciding with near-daily protests across Thailand led by pro-democracy student leaders calling for Gen Prayut’s resignation.

Protesters have carried cardboard cut-outs of Red Bull’s logo to symbolise their anger at the military-aligned government, which enjoys close alliances with Thailand’s billionaire families.

The clan of Red Bull co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya is Thailand’s second richest, boasting a fortune estimated at US$20.2 billion according to Forbes.