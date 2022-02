International Women’s Day 2022

Start From: Tuesday 8 March 2022, 09:00AM to Tuesday 8 March 2022, 02:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Walk the Walk and / or Talk the Talk. Bring your hat not your heels, and your togs not your tiara !! It’s time for a change in 2022, we are getting out of the ballroom and into the great outdoors. There are two options on the day, you can walk the walk meeting at 900, or you can talk the talk meeting at 1100 : even better join for both and make a day of it!! A donation of 1,000 baht net to book your seat. Contact Donna - lunch@classactmedia.co.th or tina@phukethasbeengoodtous.org