International Women’s Day 2020

Start From: Tuesday 3 March 2020, 11:00AM to Tuesday 3 March 2020, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Enjoy luncheon and beverages at InterContinental Phuket and hear from empowering speakers. With welcome address from Matthew Barclay, Australia’s Consul-General to Phuket and inspiring speakers: ML. Laksasubha Kridakon, Vice President AustCham Thailand, Nicola Upham, Head: Global Humanitarian Surge, Save the Children and Andrea Edwards, The Digital Conversationalist. For a donation of 1,500 baht per guest. Contact Donna at lunch@classactmedia.co.th or Tina at tina@phukethasbeengoodtous.org