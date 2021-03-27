International Veterans Association Phuket steps up with first-aid training

The day started with clearing some cobwebs as Jon Walsh from FAT-P outlined the changes that may have taken place since the veterans were still serving in the armed forces or the emergency services. After a hearty pub lunch the volunteers were put through their paces on the practical skills round robin.
The training concluded with presentations made by the IVA President to First Aid Training - Phuket for donating their time and expertise to the IVA, and also to Howard Digby-Johns, the landlord of the Green Man Pub for allowing the much needed training to go ahead there.
The dates for the next training session will be announced at the end of the month. Any veterans of the armed forces or the emergency services interested in finding out more about the International Veterans Association, please see the webpage at www.phuketveterans.com
First Aid Training Phuket can be contacted on info@firstaidtrainingphuket.com
