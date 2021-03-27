BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
International Veterans Association Phuket steps up with first-aid training

Volunteers from the International Veterans Association (IVA) took part in a first aid medical training workshops day on Thursday (Mar 25). The event was held at the Green Man pub in Chalong and organised by veteran owned company ’First Aid Training - Phuket’ (FAT-P).

Saturday 27 March 2021, 11:00AM

The day started with clearing some cobwebs as Jon Walsh from FAT-P outlined the changes that may have taken place since the veterans were still serving in the armed forces or the emergency services. After a hearty pub lunch the volunteers were put through their paces on the practical skills round robin.

The training concluded with presentations made by the IVA President to First Aid Training - Phuket for donating their time and expertise to the IVA,  and also to Howard Digby-Johns, the landlord of the Green Man Pub for allowing the much needed training to go ahead there.

The dates for the next training session will be announced at the end of the month. Any veterans of the armed forces or the emergency services interested in finding out more about the International Veterans Association, please see the webpage at www.phuketveterans.com

First Aid Training Phuket can be contacted on info@firstaidtrainingphuket.com

Phuket’s International Veterans Association - Prepared For Anything

