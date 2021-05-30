The Phuket News
International tourist children arriving in Phuket after July 1 do not need to be vaccinated

PHUKET: Children arriving in Phuket with their family as international tourists after July 1 do not need to be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a notice posted by the ‘Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket’, yesterday (May 29).

COVID-19Coronavirustourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 May 2021, 11:12AM

Image: ’Phuket Info Centre’ official Facebook page

The notice was posted on the ’Phuket Info Centre’ official Facebook page, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, yesterday evening.

The notice was posted with the text, “Phuket Sandbox guidelines for fully vaccinated foreign tourists beginning July 1 are as follows”.

“Adults (Aged 18 and over) Travelling from medium/low risk countries, need to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days (and not over one year) before departure date,” the notice continued.

“Children (Aged 12-17) Need to have Rapid Antigen Test at the airport,” the notice added.

“Children (Below 12) Do not need the Test if they travel with their parents/family,” the notice marked.

The notice also confirmed that the RT-PCR test result proving the passenger is not infected with COVID-19 must be issued within 72 hours before the flight time. Thi was mandatory.

All tourists must show their itinerary or “visiting plan” and also install the "Thailand Plus" application and share their location during the whole duration of their stay.

 

Art-Tec Design

After being permitted to enter Phuket, tourists will be free to roam the island for five days before having to undertake another RT-PCR test on Day 5.

After the Day 5 test, tourists will be allowed off-island. “Day 6 and 7 could go on a day trip outside Phuket such as Phi Phi [Island] and Yao Noi [island] and Phang Nga Bay,” the notice said.

If a tourist stays shorter than seven days they may fly out of Thailand only from Phuket, but if they stay longer than seven days, they may opt to fly from Bangkok, the notice added.

Every facility booked and used by the tourists, including hotels, restaurants, tour/sport recreation facilities and transportation. must be accredited by the Tourism Authority of Thailand SHA (Safety and Health Administration) scheme, the notice confirmed.

Of note, the notice shared by the Phuket Info Centre was initially issued by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The notice was marked as "Latest update on 15 May 2021, Edited on 19 May 202”.

"Final International Arriving Protocol at Phuket to be finalised by Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA),” the notice concluded.

