International tourism arrivals hit 16.4mn

BANGKOK: During the first five months of 2018, Thailand received a total of 16.4 million visitors from overseas, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS).

Monday 25 June 2018, 02:02PM

Thailand in May welcomed no fewer than 2.755 million foreign visitors, which represented a year-on-year increase of 6.35%, state news agency NNT reported on Saturday (Jan 23). Photo: NNT

MOTS Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra announced that Thailand in May welcomed no fewer than 2.755 million foreign visitors, which represented a year-on-year increase of 6.35%, state news agency NNT reported on Saturday (Jan 23). The international tourists in May alone generated more than B136.71mn in tourism revenue, Mr Pongpanu said. The top three foreign nationalities visiting Thailand were from China, Malaysia and India. Mr Pongpanu added that tourism has been sluggish during the month partly due to the fasting ritual of Ramadan. During the first five months of 2018, the number of foreign visitors surged 12.62% to 16.456mn people who spent a total of B867.46mn, an increase of 16.11% year-on-year, Mr Pongpanu said.