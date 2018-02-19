Will take place from 11-3:30 on our QSI Phuket Campus. Our Student competition will be hosted by two celebrity chefs – Chef Ronnie from Café Del Mar and, our very own, QSI Phuket Cafeteria; Chef Noi from Suay Restaurant. That day will also feature restaurants from around the area sharing and selling samples of some of their best dishes. Additionally, we will have local vendors selling organic produce and homemade foods from Phuket Farmers Club and Bake Free Cafe. Tickets will be 100 baht at the door. For more information call +66 76 304 312. Come join us!
International Student Cooking Competition and Food Fair
Start From: Friday 23 March 2018, 11:00AM
to Friday 23 March 2018, 03:30PM