Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

International sales expert to highlight BCCT Chambers of Commerce Phuket Business Briefing

International sales expert to highlight BCCT Chambers of Commerce Phuket Business Briefing

PHUKET: Tareq Bagaeen, Founder and CEO of Aqedina Hospitality Sales Excellence and also a hotelier with over two decades of extensive experience in international sales, will be the guest speaker at the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) Multi-Chambers Phuket Briefing & Networking event at the Banyan Tree Phuket resort next Friday (Aug 30).


By The Phuket News

Monday 19 August 2019, 12:28PM

The one-hour business briefing will start at 5pm and followed by the networking event at The Lagoon Deck, until 9pm.

During the briefing, Mr Bagaeen will share his insights how he strives to develop hungry and effective salespeople in today's markets for today's consumers. From showing how to be the persuasive negotiator with outstanding technical and interpersonal skills through to constant research, learning, dedication, teamwork and energy, he will explain how it all works.

Tareq Bagaeen is a hotelier down to each fibre of his being and a true globally oriented commercial leader. He thrives through client interactions and striking sound business deals. Throughout his career, he has held sales and marketing responsibilities whether on property or from a regional directive covering dozens of hotels and his journey has taken him to lead teams and handle clients in over 100 countries; giving him a pragmatic approach to varied cultures, economic up or downturns, monopolized or aggressively competitive market places and pushing out brands from the budget range right up to the highest spectrums of luxury.

Throughout his commercial excellence journey, he has trained senior associates from Rosewood Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton, Kerzner International, Rotana, Mövenpick Hotels, Accor and W Hotels to name a few.

He has also conducted sales programs for financial institutions, the insurance industry, real estate development firms, as well as travel management firms. His philosophy is that no two people are alike, no two business units or their mother companies; as such, every single learning cycle that he has conducted is unique.

“During this keynote, I will explain the evolving buying cycle of our clients in most business situations but will keep a focus on the leisure and hospitality industries as this will be the majority of the audience in Phuket. I will also highlight how sales people have normally been functioning and why this is not sustainable in today’s and tomorrow’s world then give actionable advice on how the sales mindset when adjusted can yield much greater results,” Mr Bagaeen told The Phuket News.

 

“Our markets in which we operate in are becoming highly congested with products on offer as well ending up quite similar which naturally puts a huge pressure on price and profit margins,” he explained.

QSI International School Phuket

 

“If we sell based on what we think are our USPs (Unique selling points) then we will always end up closing business on rate and not much else; that is unsustainable especially that costs continue to climb.

“Rather, if we focus on the concepts of value and benefit, the results will be dramatically improved. This is easier said than done and I will highlight some tips on how to get on the path to recovery,” Mr Bagaeen noted.

The BCCT Multi-Chambers Phuket Briefing & Networking event is being held in cooperation with the American, Australian, Canadian, EABC, French, German, Netherlands and Singapore Chambers of Commerce.

Free admission for briefing, while joining the networking event costs B500 for members and B900 for non-members. Price includes cocktail food and free-flow of beer, wine and soft drinks.

For more information visit the BCCT website. (Click here.)

The Phuket News and Window on Phuket are proud media partners of the BCCT Briefing & Networking events.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First marijuana clinic opens in Korat : PHUKET XTRA - AUGUST 19
Phuket Tourist Association gets a warm welcome in Siberia
Major power outage to hit Pa Khlok
After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project
Three underpasses to close for electrical works
Mature male dugong found dead off Railay
Expat forum on TM30 yields little impact
Visa waiver proposal under fire
Phuket Property Guide: What makes a condo in Phuket?
Phuket Opinion: The Expendables
Funeral services announced for honoured Phuket lifeguard founder
Couple arrested for spate of Phuket burglaries, B600k in stolen items recovered
NACC in Phuket over state land grab claims
Restaurant staffer caught in meth sting
Young dugong Mariam dies in nursery tank

 

Phuket community
Saving the elephant

Ouch... 'horse' should be 'horses','would' should be 'wouldn't',...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

Mr Winfield, I didn't accuse you of cheating, in sport, cheating in anything, is cheating, I do ...(Read More)

Jamie’s Phuket: A visit to Doi Thepnimit temple

It's built on the site of what was a popular camp-site (privately owned of course) and the track...(Read More)

Saving the elephant

R,that's a heartwarming story and i bet for some people it's the only companion....(Read More)

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

Reg.:Suggestion of having 2 types of air crafts only" A quick look at fleets of leading Asian,M...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: What makes a condo in Phuket?

You forgot to mention that unless a condo has a HOTEL LICENSE, its is illegal to rent for periods of...(Read More)

New Phoenix owner aims to restore wreck, return it to the sea

Argh - hating the recently added non edit function- please capitalize P in Phoenix....(Read More)

New Phoenix owner aims to restore wreck, return it to the sea

Florida resident here, with many hurricane experiences and that was a Category 1 which I was driving...(Read More)

Chinese tourist rescued from surf by Patong lifeguards

Mr ematt, it's very simple, they weren't in the water to rescue him, until after he got into...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

Mr Winfield, where did I say it was "acceptable," I simply stated we all make mistakes, yo...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Thai Residential

 