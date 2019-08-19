International sales expert to highlight BCCT Chambers of Commerce Phuket Business Briefing

PHUKET: Tareq Bagaeen, Founder and CEO of Aqedina Hospitality Sales Excellence and also a hotelier with over two decades of extensive experience in international sales, will be the guest speaker at the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) Multi-Chambers Phuket Briefing & Networking event at the Banyan Tree Phuket resort next Friday (Aug 30).



By The Phuket News

Monday 19 August 2019, 12:28PM

The one-hour business briefing will start at 5pm and followed by the networking event at The Lagoon Deck, until 9pm.

During the briefing, Mr Bagaeen will share his insights how he strives to develop hungry and effective salespeople in today's markets for today's consumers. From showing how to be the persuasive negotiator with outstanding technical and interpersonal skills through to constant research, learning, dedication, teamwork and energy, he will explain how it all works.

Tareq Bagaeen is a hotelier down to each fibre of his being and a true globally oriented commercial leader. He thrives through client interactions and striking sound business deals. Throughout his career, he has held sales and marketing responsibilities whether on property or from a regional directive covering dozens of hotels and his journey has taken him to lead teams and handle clients in over 100 countries; giving him a pragmatic approach to varied cultures, economic up or downturns, monopolized or aggressively competitive market places and pushing out brands from the budget range right up to the highest spectrums of luxury.

Throughout his commercial excellence journey, he has trained senior associates from Rosewood Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton, Kerzner International, Rotana, Mövenpick Hotels, Accor and W Hotels to name a few.

He has also conducted sales programs for financial institutions, the insurance industry, real estate development firms, as well as travel management firms. His philosophy is that no two people are alike, no two business units or their mother companies; as such, every single learning cycle that he has conducted is unique.

“During this keynote, I will explain the evolving buying cycle of our clients in most business situations but will keep a focus on the leisure and hospitality industries as this will be the majority of the audience in Phuket. I will also highlight how sales people have normally been functioning and why this is not sustainable in today’s and tomorrow’s world then give actionable advice on how the sales mindset when adjusted can yield much greater results,” Mr Bagaeen told The Phuket News.

“Our markets in which we operate in are becoming highly congested with products on offer as well ending up quite similar which naturally puts a huge pressure on price and profit margins,” he explained.

“If we sell based on what we think are our USPs (Unique selling points) then we will always end up closing business on rate and not much else; that is unsustainable especially that costs continue to climb.

“Rather, if we focus on the concepts of value and benefit, the results will be dramatically improved. This is easier said than done and I will highlight some tips on how to get on the path to recovery,” Mr Bagaeen noted.

The BCCT Multi-Chambers Phuket Briefing & Networking event is being held in cooperation with the American, Australian, Canadian, EABC, French, German, Netherlands and Singapore Chambers of Commerce.

Free admission for briefing, while joining the networking event costs B500 for members and B900 for non-members. Price includes cocktail food and free-flow of beer, wine and soft drinks.

