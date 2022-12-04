International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high

PHUKET: Yesterday (Dec 3) saw a record number of international passenger arrivals at Phuket International Airport.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 December 2022, 12:29PM

The two cruise ships seen anchored in Patong Bay last night (Dec 3). Photo: NBT Phuket

The 10,870 registered arrivals beat the previous high of 10,476 recorded last Saturday (Nov 26) and brings the total of arrivals by air in the past seven days to 77,308.

It is the highest number of arrivals since the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the tourism sector on the island in early 2020, which saw international travel restrcitions enforced in most countries globally.

Arrivals from Russia account for the highest number – since the start of November there have been 72,132 arrivals from Russia in Phuket, many seeking to flee the tensions of the Russia-Ukraine war after Russia invaded in February.

This number of Russian arrivals dwarfes the second-highest total of 32,621 from India, during the same time period.

Since the start of November there have been 16,413 arrivals from Australia, 15,204 from Singapore, 14,821 from the UK, 13,310 from Germany, 11,795 from Kazakhstan, 9,915 from Malaysia, 7,817 from the United States and 7,212 from South Korea.

The statistics come after it was announced on Friday (Dec 2) that 3,000 international and 3,730 domestics flights – 6,730 in total – are expected to be serviced by Phuket airport in December. This information was according to the flights schedule released on Friday by the Phuket branch of the Airports of Thailand corporation (AoT Phuket), which operates Phuket International Airport.

The schedule for December lists 38 foreign air carriers which will perform 3,000 international return flights to Phuket from various cities around the globe.

The top-11 airlines to have the busiest schedule and most Phuket-bound flights in December include:

Qatar Airways – 70 flights per week from Doha, Bangkok;

Singapore Airlines – 56 flights from Singapore;

Go First Airlines – 52 flights from Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata;

Aeroflot Russian Airlines – 48 flights from Moscow, Krasnoyarsk, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk;

Scat Airlines – 44 flights from Astana, Almaty, Taraz, Shymkent;

Air Asia Berhad – 42 flights from Kuala Lumpur;

Azur Air – 40 flights from Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Khabarovsk, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Perm, Kazan;

Scoot Tiger Airways – 32 flights from Singapore;

Etihad Airways – 28 flights from Abu Dhabi, BKK;

Emirates Airlines – 28 flights from Dubai;

Indigo Airlines – 28 flights from Mumbai, Delhi.

Separately, there were two cruise ships confirmed anchored off Patong Bay last night. The Spectrum of the Seas and Europa 2 arrived from Singapore and India respectively, carrying a total 4,870 passengers. It was not disclosed how many tourists came ashore or when the ships would depart Phuket.