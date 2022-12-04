British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high

International passenger arrivals into Phuket via air hits record high

PHUKET: Yesterday (Dec 3) saw a record number of international passenger arrivals at Phuket International Airport.

tourismRussian
By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 December 2022, 12:29PM

Graphic: PR Phuket

Graphic: PR Phuket

Graphic: PR Phuket

Graphic: PR Phuket

Graphic: PR Phuket

Graphic: PR Phuket

The two cruise ships seen anchored in Patong Bay last night (Dec 3). Photo: NBT Phuket

The two cruise ships seen anchored in Patong Bay last night (Dec 3). Photo: NBT Phuket

« »

The 10,870 registered arrivals beat the previous high of 10,476 recorded last Saturday (Nov 26) and brings the total of arrivals by air in the past seven days to 77,308.

It is the highest number of arrivals since the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the tourism sector on the island in early 2020, which saw international travel restrcitions enforced in most countries globally.

Arrivals from Russia account for the highest number – since the start of November there have been 72,132 arrivals from Russia in Phuket, many seeking to flee the tensions of the Russia-Ukraine war after Russia invaded in February.

This number of Russian arrivals dwarfes the second-highest total of 32,621 from India, during the same time period.

Since the start of November there have been 16,413 arrivals from Australia, 15,204 from Singapore, 14,821 from the UK, 13,310 from Germany, 11,795 from Kazakhstan, 9,915 from Malaysia, 7,817 from the United States and 7,212 from South Korea.

The statistics come after it was announced on Friday (Dec 2) that 3,000 international and 3,730 domestics flights – 6,730 in total – are expected to be serviced by Phuket airport in December. This information was according to the flights schedule released on Friday by the Phuket branch of the Airports of Thailand corporation (AoT Phuket), which operates Phuket International Airport.

The schedule for December lists 38 foreign air carriers which will perform 3,000 international return flights to Phuket from various cities around the globe.

The top-11 airlines to have the busiest schedule and most Phuket-bound flights in December include:

Qatar Airways – 70 flights per week from Doha, Bangkok;

Singapore Airlines – 56 flights from Singapore;

Thai Residential

Go First Airlines – 52 flights from Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata;

Aeroflot Russian Airlines – 48 flights from Moscow, Krasnoyarsk, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk;

Scat Airlines – 44 flights from Astana, Almaty, Taraz, Shymkent;

Air Asia Berhad – 42 flights from Kuala Lumpur;

Azur Air – 40 flights from Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Khabarovsk, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Perm, Kazan;

Scoot Tiger Airways – 32 flights from Singapore;

Etihad Airways – 28 flights from Abu Dhabi, BKK;

Emirates Airlines – 28 flights from Dubai;

Indigo Airlines – 28 flights from Mumbai, Delhi.

Separately, there were two cruise ships confirmed anchored off Patong Bay last night. The Spectrum of the Seas and Europa 2 arrived from Singapore and India respectively, carrying a total 4,870 passengers. It was not disclosed how many tourists came ashore or when the ships would depart Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police on look out for illegal loggers in Panwa
Phuket Opinion: Putting Phuket on show
Illegal drugs clampdown ramped up in Patong
Filipino arrested and deported for 252 day overstay
Over 3000 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds
‘Lessons learned’ from airport chaos
Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cleaning up Phuket trash village, New licence-points system || December 2
Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides
Passengers stranded in Phuket after overloaded plane aborts takeoff
Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide
Phuket readies for Dec 5
Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain warning prompts caution over Patong Hill, Chinese triad crackdown || December 1

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Putting Phuket on show

The proposal says: The city is also renowned for its word-class wellness and medical tourism, and is...(Read More)

Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash

Timothy, please do not exaggerate. I am only Medium-so. ...(Read More)

‘Lessons learned’ from airport chaos

Timothy I’m not aware that Kurt missed any flight. And I think he might take offense to you referr...(Read More)

Over 3000 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds

Yesterday is always forgotten. Period. And what they learn today they forget tomorrow as well. As si...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting Phuket on show

Not even able to keep the most crucial Phuket key roads in sustainable condition, as we all over Phu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting Phuket on show

"Presentation solely focussed on 'glorified' benefits of sustainability, harmony, prosp...(Read More)

‘Lessons learned’ from airport chaos

ematt, I'm sure you would have been unhappy about this too if you missed your international conn...(Read More)

Over 3000 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds

Anyway, the number of Phuket flight arrivals/departures are spiking. And just during that period of ...(Read More)

Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash

Oh Ematt....that is a very funny comment, coming from you. On many occasions you have called people ...(Read More)

Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations

Fascinated, yes, you have a point. However, tourists have not always any idea of Phuket topograhy, b...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket

 