Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

PHUKET: International Life Saving Federation President Graham Ford AM has called for Phuket’s lifeguards to be trained to international standard, for more to be done to ensure tourists are aware of the danger of drowning at Phuket’s beaches and for local authorities to make the provision of trained, qualified lifeguards a priority.

tourismmarineSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 19 October 2019, 09:00AM

International Life Saving Federation President Graham Ford AM speaks at the World Conference on Drowning Prevention in Durban, South Africa, earlier this month. Photo: Anthony Grote

International Life Saving Federation President Graham Ford AM speaks at the World Conference on Drowning Prevention in Durban, South Africa, earlier this month. Photo: Anthony Grote

As ILS President, Mr Ford heads an organisation which represents 130 countries and has 30 million lifesaving members worldwide.

Speaking to The Phuket News at the World Conference on Drowning Prevention held in Durban, South Africa, earlier this month, Mr Ford explained that the role of professional lifeguards encompassed more than most people appreciated.

“For Phuket lifeguards, it is not just about sitting on the beach, they have to be proactive,” he said.

“Real lifeguards, professional lifeguards, are always looking over the water to see what is going on. They must scan all the time. They must make sure no one is in trouble – and if any are, go rescue them.

“Further, they need international lifeguard training and to be certified. This is because they must be trained in a variety of skills, including administering CPR, among others,” he added.

Mr Ford, who was already aware of Phuket’s current lifeguard situation, also pointed out that making sure tourists know where to swim safely was vital.

“You must have clear messages for tourists to know where it is safe to swim. You must make sure they understand the safety messages presented to them,” he said.

“In aircraft flying into the country they should have some messages for tourists about where to actually swim where it is safe. I think that is a very important safety message that needs to happen,’ he added.

Mr Ford, who last year was re-elected for a fifth two-year term as President Elected Director of Surf Life Saving Australia, pointed out that Phuket in particular needed the government to make having international-standard lifeguards on the beaches a priority.

“The government must make this a priority, lifeguards must be on duty at tourist hotspots. Tourists need lifeguards,” he said plainly.

“Governments and local authorities, they need the will, they need to have laws in place to mandate that in tourist spots they have lifeguard services,” he added.

“Then we have to ensure those lifeguards have competency and skill required to be an international lifeguard so they can actually look after the beach and do the rescue. Lifeguards also need to continual retraining to maintain their skills.

“And then on the ground, we need to have education for local communities, particularly with our youth with learn to swim programmes and also for the community a simple thing like a CPR programme. A CPR programme is not just for the water. It is a simple skill that we can all learn. It is not difficult to do,” he said.

Mr Ford’s understanding of the need to cater to the safety of tourists is well founded. His career in surf lifesaving administration began at Bronte Surf Life Saving Club in Sydney in 1986 when he took up the position as Chairman of the Nippers, young surf lifesavers aged between 5 and 14 years.

Bronte Beach is the next beach south of world-famous Bondi Beach.

Further, in honour of Mr Ford’s unwavering dedication service to surf lifesaving, he has also been awarded the Order of Australia (AM).

Also speaking to The Phuket News at the World Conference on Drowning Prevention held in South Africa, Justin Scarr, the chair of the ILS Drowning Prevention Commission, pointed out the vital role of fostering a community-driven awareness of surf safety.

“Life-saving training is important to provide in Phuket province, but building up a drowning prevention group by local people and making public information available in several local areas are also crucial,” he said.

“It is not only drowning at the beach but also it can happen at swimming pools in hotels or homes and at lakes," he added.

More than 200 presenters from 50 nations took part in the World Conference on Drowning Prevention in South Africa. The conference has brought together the world’s foremost experts, researchers and policy-makers in drowning prevention, rescue, lifesaving and water safety to exchange, debate and review the latest progress on preventing drowning.

Thailand was given clear prominence at the conference following confirmation in August that the country is still “number one” for child drowning deaths among Asean countries, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that the rate of drownings in Thailand is twice as high as the world’s average.

In a report released by the National Institute for Child and Family Development (NICFD) in March, it was revealed that between the years 2000 to 2018, there were more than 22,700 drownings involving children under 15 in Thailand, an average of 1,262 children per year or a shocking five kids per day.

At the highest point, drowning caused about 56% of child deaths, followed by road accidents at 25% and falling from heights at 8%.

The number of drownings is reportedly highest during school summer breaks. The 12-day Songkran school holidays from April 12-23 is the deadliest period for such accidents.

The World Conference on Drowning Prevention came as the latest WHO estimates report 320,000 people dying from drowning worldwide each year.

Drowning is among the 10 leading causes of death for children and young people in every region of the world. Over half of all drowning deaths are among those aged under 25 years.

The Phuket News Chief Reporter Tanyaluk Sakoot was one of only 10 journalists selected worldwide to attend the World Conference on Drowning Prevention (WCDP2019) through a Reporting Fellowship generously provided by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) to empower journalists.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 19 October 2019 - 13:14:54 

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - if they only knew how many horses die horrifically  each year, maybe a fancy hat party would not seem so appropriate ( ad does not allow for commentary)

Kurt | 19 October 2019 - 12:48:05 

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safety. ( rate of drownings twice as high worldwide average!) True critics about present unskilled Phuket 'life guards' should worry the Phuket Governor. Perhaps lesser time spending in past time merit ceremonies, and more in future life savings? Find a balance. Just a idea.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash
Phase 2 of Taste-Shop-Spend tour scheme ups game
Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital
Panel woes delay land appraisal price regime
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Python found blending in at Freedom Beach house bathroom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lacking privacy protection? Elephant hunger strike ends! Phuket weather warning! || October 18
VAT refund for tourists hiked to B30,000
Environmentalist ends hunger strike as DNP pledges action over elephant deaths
Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available
Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room
Phuket weather warning re-issued
Twin TAT campaigns aim to rake in B400mn

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show