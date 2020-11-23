International duo claim 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon titles

TRIATHLON: Krzysztof Hadas of Poland and Inge Prasetyo of Indonesia both produced stellar performances to take the overall men’s and women’s 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon titles yesterday (Nov 22).

By The Phuket News

Hadas finished in first place with a time of 02:28:23 followed by homegrown Thai champion Jaray Jearanai who clocked in at 02:37:35. Christopher Mascarenhas Keyes of Great Britain came in 3rd place with a time of 02:40:35.

In the women’s field, Indonesia’s Inge Prasetyo clocked 03:06:17 and claimed her first Laguna Phuket Triathlon title. Thailand’s Vansa Chatikavanij came in 2nd place timed at 03:17:16. Pareeya Sonsem, also from Thailand, came in 3rd with a time of 03:20:25.

“It was an amazing day, the swim bike run, everything was perfect,” said Hadas.

“But it was hard at the end as it gets warmer. I had to motivate myself because I was leading from most of the bike and run. The course was very well prepared, everything was very safe and secure. Thank you to my family and friends who supported me throughout my career,” he added.

When asked about her first LPT title, Prasetyo said: “It was a great race, I really enjoy it. We were very lucky with the weather, it was cloudy and not too hot. The sea condition was good and the way they organize the road course is amazing.

“Thanks to the organisers, I know it’s very difficult to arrange such a huge event during the current pandemic. Thanks to the community for their support. This is one of the must do triathlons and has been on my bucket list,” Prasetyo added.

Held under enhanced safety and health conditions, more than 650 athletes from across Thailand enjoyed the unique destination distance of 1.8km swim, 50km bike and 12km run.

The race started on the beautiful beachfront next to Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, with mild weather and the gentle waves of the Andaman Sea. The race’s transition area was located at Laguna Grove, often the site of Laguna Phuket music and community events.

As the Phuket heat kicked in, athletes faced the world famous bike course and run throughout Laguna Phuket.

The climax of the race saw athletes finishing on the beach at the stunning Xana Beach Club, where they could enjoy the post-race entertainment and refreshments.

Jaray Jearanai was once again the first Thai finisher (in 02:37:35), claiming his 10th consecutive LPT win since 2011.

“This year is my most amazing race throughout the past 17 years, having all my friends, family and everyone supporting me,” said Jaray.

“My performance today went as planned. I’m really grateful and will come back next year to defend the Thai title.”

The top Thai female was Vansa Chatikavanij who finished in 03:17:16.

First-time triathlete and famous Muay Thai kickboxer Sombat Banchamek a.k.a. “Buakaw” was joined by Thai celebrity Yossavadee “Yo” Hassadeevichit who finished with a time of 04:07:50.

In the “Sprint Triathlon” category with the race distance including 0.5km swim, 20km bike and 6km run, Tanadol Witsarutsin (in 01:04:42) and Sarah Virginia Costeira (01:15:45) finished first in the male and female categories respectively.

For the inaugural “Laguna Phuket Duathlon” race, which consisted of a 4km swim, 50km bike and 12km run, Anan Suksrisin (02:33:26) calimed top-spot in the male category and Pechapierin Lopez De Leon (03:11:10) triumphed in the female category.

Results: 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon:

Men

1 Krzysztof Hadas (POL)

Swim 00:26:03

Bike 01:18:53

Run 00:41:11

Overall 02:28:23

2 Jaray Jearanai (THA)

Swim 00:27:54

Bike 01:20:13

Run 00:47:09

Overall 02:37:35

3 Christopher Keyes (GBR)

Swim 00:28:31

Bike 01:21:59

Run 00:47:16

Overall 02:40:35

4 Pierre Lafayeedney (GBR)

Swim 00:26:42

Bike 01:21:19

Run 00:50:31

Overall 02:40:58

5 Kenshin Mizushima (JPN)

Swim 00:24:50

Bike 01:26:29

Run 00:49:35

Overall 02:43:25

Women

1 Inge Prasetyo (IDN)

Swim 00:28:25

Bike 01:37:44

Run 00:56:56

Overall 03:06:17

2 Vansa Chatikavanij (THA)

Swim 00:29:03

Bike 01:41:23

Run 01:03:01

Overall 03:17:16

3 Pareeya Sonsem (THA)

Swim 00:39:43

Bike 01:37:30

Run 01:00:46

Overall 03:20:25

4 Tassawan Sirivongs (THA)

Swim 00:31:38

Bike 01:43:49

Run 01:03:01

Overall 03:22:54

5 Petro Kuiper (AUS)

Swim 00:33:25

Bike 01:43:47

Run 01:02:59

Overall 03:24:04

Results: Sprint Triathlon:

Overall Men

1 Tanadol Witsarutsin (THA)

Swim 00:08:21

Bike 00:30:07

Run 00:23:51

Overall 01:04:42

Overall Women

1 Sarah Virginia Costeira (PRT)

Swim 00:10:39

Bike 00:34:46

Run 00:26:47

Overall 01:15:45

Results: Laguna Phuket Duathlon

Overall Men

1 Anan Suksrisin (THA)

Swim 00:15:00

Bike 01:24:47

Run 00:51:24

Overall 02:33:26

Overall Women

1 Pechapierin Lopez De Leon (THA)

Swim 00:18:14

Bike 01:40:39

Run 01:08:30

Overall 03:11:10