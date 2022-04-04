International boxing action packing a punch in Phuket

BOXING: Phuket will this week serve as host to the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament at the Angsana Laguna Hotel in Thalang.

Boxing

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 April 2022, 03:38PM

The tournament, which runs from Apr 3-9 and is under official Royal patronage, saw more than 220 athletes and officials from 14 different nations competing and officiating across men’s and women’s bouts.

Yesterday (Apr 3) saw the opening ceremony of the tournament take place at the Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space Room, inaugurated by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and attended by the Secretary General of the Olympic Committee of Thailand, Gen. Wit Thephasadin Na Ayudhya.

Pichai Chunhavachira, president of the International Boxing Association of Thailand. and Pol. Lt. Gen. Chaiwat Chotima, president of competition management, representing Phuket City, were also present, as were selected representatives from associated public and private sponsors.

“It is an honour to be present at this auspicious opening ceremony,” commented Gen. Wit. “There are always wins and losses in any sport but may all the athletes taking part compete in harmony. What surpasses even the results of the compeition is the manner in which athletes compete, which should be with respect and kindness. I wish all athletes the best of luck” he added.

Governor Narong thanked the International Boxing Association of Thailand for selecting Phuket as the host venue for the competition, which is being conducted in a closed environment under strict health and safety protocol and without any access for spectators from the public.

On the first day of competition several Thai fighters were in action including Peerapat Yeasungnoen who defeated Taiwanese opponent Chia Wai Kan 3-2 in the 75kg weight class, while Sittisak Jumkumar lost on points in the same class to Ayatulla Takizanov of Kazakhstan.

In the first round of the women’s 51kg class, Juthamas Chitphong defeated Indian fighter Minakshih 3-2 to qualify for the next round.

The competition is divided into 10 men’s and eight women’s weight classifications and takes place in a temporary boxing ring which has been constructed at the Angsana Laguna Hotel.

Participating athletes come from New Zealand, Palestine, Cambodia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Spain, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, India, and Thailand which has sent two teams.

Prizes include gold medals worth USD 2,000 (approximately B60,000), silver medals worth USD1,000 and bronze medals worth USD500.

Despite access being denied to the general public, boxing fans can follow and watch the Thai national fighters compete on the Facebook page of the International Boxing Association of Thailand. Fights start at 1pm onwards daily.