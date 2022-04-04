tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

International boxing action packing a punch in Phuket

International boxing action packing a punch in Phuket

BOXING: Phuket will this week serve as host to the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament at the Angsana Laguna Hotel in Thalang.

Boxing
By The Phuket News

Monday 4 April 2022, 03:38PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The tournament, which runs from Apr 3-9 and is under official Royal patronage, saw more than 220 athletes and officials from 14 different nations competing and officiating across men’s and women’s bouts.

Yesterday (Apr 3) saw the opening ceremony of the tournament take place at the Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space Room, inaugurated by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and attended by the Secretary General of the Olympic Committee of Thailand, Gen. Wit Thephasadin Na Ayudhya.

Pichai Chunhavachira, president of the International Boxing Association of Thailand. and Pol. Lt. Gen. Chaiwat Chotima, president of competition management, representing Phuket City, were also present, as were selected representatives from associated public and private sponsors.

“It is an honour to be present at this auspicious opening ceremony,” commented Gen. Wit. “There are always wins and losses in any sport but may all the athletes taking part compete in harmony. What surpasses even the results of the compeition is the manner in which athletes compete, which should be with respect and kindness. I wish all athletes the best of luck” he added.

Governor Narong thanked the International Boxing Association of Thailand for selecting Phuket as the host venue for the competition, which is being conducted in a closed environment under strict health and safety protocol and without any access for spectators from the public.

On the first day of competition several Thai fighters were in action including Peerapat Yeasungnoen who defeated Taiwanese opponent Chia Wai Kan 3-2 in the 75kg weight class, while Sittisak Jumkumar lost on points in the same class to Ayatulla Takizanov of Kazakhstan.

EPL predictions

In the first round of the women’s 51kg class, Juthamas Chitphong defeated Indian fighter Minakshih 3-2 to qualify for the next round.

The competition is divided into 10 men’s and eight women’s weight classifications and takes place in a temporary boxing ring which has been constructed at the Angsana Laguna Hotel.

Participating athletes come from New Zealand, Palestine, Cambodia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Spain, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, India, and Thailand which has sent two teams.

Prizes include gold medals worth USD 2,000 (approximately B60,000), silver medals worth USD1,000 and bronze medals worth USD500.

Despite access being denied to the general public, boxing fans can follow and watch the Thai national fighters compete on the Facebook page of the International Boxing Association of Thailand. Fights start at 1pm onwards daily.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FIFA urged to eject Iran from World Cup over women stadium ban
First Asia-Oceania Q School in Bangkok
Australia beat England to win Women’s World Cup
Man City maintain lead over Liverpool, Brentford thrash Chelsea
Fun and games at the civil servants sports day
Germany to face Spain at Qatar 2022 World Cup
Entering the business end of the season
Tickets for Liverpool Man Utd clash in Bangkok at B5,000-25,000
Hat-trick for golden boy Pongsakorn at Dubai Championship
Team NZ defend moving America’s Cup defence to Barcelona
Right race, wrong place as Verstappen wins controversial Saudi GP
PSG star Navas takes in Ukrainian refugees
Atthaya wins playoff to capture first LPGA title
Verstappen opens title account with Jeddah victory
Perez takes first career pole in Jeddah after Schumacher smash

 

Phuket community
XE wave ‘likely to be mild’

To have, or not have a 4th Booster. That is the question! ...(Read More)

Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Agree JohnC. I arrived at Phuket Airport with my wife late one night, around 10.30. the taxi ride fr...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

JohnC, we can't compare the China/HK developments since 1997 with the 'relation' BKK/Phu...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Seen the overall Thai obsession with money, it is crazy, this public cash hand out and be seen on pr...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

About B100 Million in assets seized. Still about B90 Million to go. Great Mediation times under the ...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Seen the uncovered wealth of clear visible 'good's' , several matters are clear. The Abb...(Read More)

B100m assets seized from alleged embezzler of temple funds

Sounds like the "revered monk" was in deep with the imbezzlement too. Is there such a thi...(Read More)

Road safety hotline set up ahead of Songkran

Anyone who has been here any length of time knows the biggest hazards on Phuket's roads are the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The road to greater autonomy

Wasn't Hong Kong called a 'special administrative area' too when China took it back? And...(Read More)

Phuket lottery millionaire receives his winnings

Anyone with half a brain would want anonymity to stop this type of media hype. Why not just give the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 