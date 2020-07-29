Oak Maedow Phuket
Interior Ministry to employ more than 30,000 nationwide

BANGKOK: The Interior Minister has announced that it will offer over 30,000 positions to help people in areas affected by the COVID-19 outbreak nationwide, emphasizing that every project must be undertaken with transparency for the maximum benefit of the public.

COVID-19economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 29 July 2020, 11:34AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda said two projects that the ministry had proposed to the Cabinet had been approved, reported state news agency NNT.

The two projects are:

1. The local volunteers for underprivileged elders project, to be carried out with a budget of B1.08 billion for 12 months. Local administrative organisations in each province will hire 15,548 local people to take care of elderly persons in their communities.

Each will be paid a salary of B5,000 per month.

The project is expected to run from July 2020 to September 2021 and should also help provide skills training for those who wish to work in a healthcare-related field in the future.

2. The Tambon smart team project, which is aimed at hiring local staff to collect census data for the ministry’s integrated database system, has a budget of B2.7 billion and will also last 12 months.

The Department of Provincial Administration will hire two members of staff for each subdistrict to carry out the task, totaling 14,510 candidates. Each person will be paid a salary of B15,000 per month.

The project is expected to run from August 2020 to October 2021. This will create an effective integrated database for area development planning at all levels, and stimulate consumption in the household sector as well.

The Minister of the Interior added that he had instructed all relevant agencies to undertake the projects in a transparent manner to ensure efficient usage of the budget allotted for these projects, and be of maximum benefit for the people.

Phuket community
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Me and my family moved to Phuket just before COVID-19 and we are so glad because the situation here ...(Read More)

Pickup truck goes swimming at Yanui Beach

The Phuket Triangle! Yanui has sunk several boats. The remains of one sinking, an engine, lay just o...(Read More)

Claim that Vorayuth ‘had drugs in blood’

If the thai Government only handle now the RED BULL HEIR case with installing 'panels' ,the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

Europe started opening up for the summer holidays, a disaster.Now, at the beginning, in several area...(Read More)

Pickup truck goes swimming at Yanui Beach

any oil or diesel in the water???...(Read More)

Claim that Vorayuth ‘had drugs in blood’

This RED BULL HEIR affair keeps Thailand already 8 years in her grip. It is a story of Thailand'...(Read More)

Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort receives Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Certification

SHA is about as worthless as the TAT ecotourism awards that they hand out to anyone who can fill out...(Read More)

Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort receives Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Certification

Awesome - now they just need to open the borders then all tickety boo...(Read More)

Claim that Vorayuth ‘had drugs in blood’

AND it was always claimed that he was never tested for alcohol. This report clearly indicates he was...(Read More)

Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis

@Kurt You really should read the article again.Maybe it will help you to understand their anger and ...(Read More)

 

