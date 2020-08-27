Interior Ministry: Local elections before year’s end

BANGKOK: With the Election Commission (EC) having confirmed its readiness to hold local elections, while urging the government to hold them quickly, the Ministry of the Interior has announced that the new constituencies will be clearly defined after this October, reports state news agency NNT.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 27 August 2020, 11:59AM

Image: NNT

The Deputy Minister of the Interior, Nipon Bunyamanee, said that the time frame for the holding of local elections remains the end of this year, the NNT report noted.

After drawing up the constituencies, a meeting with the EC will take place to discuss further preparations. The meeting will determine the types of local elections to be held first, before submitting its resolution to the Cabinet for consideration.

Mr Nipon said each type of local election should take place on different days to prevent confusion, and several types of ballots will be used.

It has not been decided whether the Bangkok gubernatorial election will take place before or after local elections, but the Deputy Minister of the Interior has insisted that the Bangkok Metropolitan Council will have to make preparations to save costs, NNT noted in its report.





