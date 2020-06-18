Oak Maedow Phuket
Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches

PHUKET: Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Phaojinda has instructed the Phuket government to ensure that the ‘new normal’ health regulations are in effect at all venues, especially beaches, so that the province is ready to safely welcome tourists again.

COVID-19tourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 June 2020, 11:46AM

The mandate came via a video conference with every provincial governor in the country on Tuesday (June 16). Photo: PR Phuket

The mandate came via a video conference with every provincial governor in the country on Tuesday (June 16), during which Gen Anupong asked for feedback on the rolling out of Phase 4 of the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, which came into effect on Monday (June 15) and saw nearly all types of businesses allowed to reopen.

Gen Anupong specifically asked about beach management after reopening in Phase 4, and discussed the B400 million budget to be deployed under the national economy and social development policy. He also called for all provinces to be prepared for natural disasters. 

“Every province must follow the COVID-19 protection measures set up by the Ministry of Public Health, as they have been recognised and accepted by foreign countries,” Gen Anupong said.

“All places that are allowed to open must have at least one screening point, must enforce social distancing and must have hand sanitiser available for visitors. All visitors must wear face masks and must register on Thai Chana [web portal] before entering the area – all as the new normal,” he added.

“In the future, when we open our country, all visitors must strictly follow the regulations,” Gen Anupong said clearly. 

I believe that if everyone follows the regulations, we will be able to get through this crisis well and move forward to develop the national economy,” he added. 

At the meeting Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana pointed out that Phuket was home to 43 beaches, with each beach categorised as one of the following:

  1. As a royally honored (Chalermprakiet) beach, which is Surin Beach. 
  2. As a natural reserve beach, of which 33 beaches have been classified
  3. As a beach under management, of which nine beaches in Phuket have been classified

Governor Phakaphong also pointed out that all beaches in Phuket had been closed to all visitors for 72 days, from March 28 to June 8. 

“After reopening the beaches [to visitors], social management has been organised in public areas along the footpaths and the beach areas,” Gov Phakaphong said.

“All visitors must follow the government’s disease-prevention measures, and officers also remind tourists [sic] and local people to follow the measures,” he said.

