The State Railway of Thailand will ask the government to pay the court-ordered B25 billion compensation, including B13 billion interest, to Hopewell (Thailand) Co for its cancellation of the companyâ€™s huge transit project contract.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 27 April 2019, 09:32AM

A State Railway of Thailand train passes between the abandoned pillars of the 1990 Hopewell project in Bangkok on Tuesday (Apr 23). Photo: Bangkok Post

SRT deputy governor Ek Sittivaekin disclosed the figures on Friday (Apr 26). He said the interest rate was 7.5% per year as the Supreme Administrative Court ordered, starting from the contract termination in 1998, in its ruling.

The principal was B11.88 billion, comprising B9 billion for construction costs incurred by Hopewell, a B2.85 billion land use fee Hopewell had paid to the SRT, and a B38 million fee for the issuance of a project guarantee.

Mr Ek said the government, the Transport Ministry and the SRT were responsible for the matter and they had yet to finalise their respective shares of the payment.

“However, the government must help (the SRT) pay this debt in accordance with Section 43 of the State Railway of Thailand Act, which states that if the SRT could not pay all its costs the government would pay the remainder,” he said.

The compensation must be paid within 180 days of the court order. The matter would reach the cabinet next Tuesday, he said.

On Monday the Supreme Administrative Court ordered the state and Hopewell (Thailand) Co to comply with the ruling of the arbitration committee set up to resolve the dispute. The committee ordered the compensation in 2008.

The contract to build the project was signed with the Hong Kong-based Hopewell construction group on Nov 9, 1990, when the late Montri Pongpanich was transport minister in the Chatichai Choonhavan government. The multi-tiered transport system was designed to be built above the existing main railway tracks of greater Bangkok, with layers for a toll road, long-haul and commuter trains, frontage roads and commercial property development on the ground.

Seven years later, the cabinet of then prime minister Gen Chavalit Yongchaiyudh announced it would scrap the contract after the company halted construction in 1997 as the financial crash took hold.

The contract was officially terminated on Jan 27, 1998 by the Chuan Leekpai government, at which time Suthep Thaugsuban was transport minister. The cost had been estimated at B80 billion in 1990 when the 30-year concession was granted.

