THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Intensive COVID checks to start in Bang Tao area

Intensive COVID checks to start in Bang Tao area

PHUKET: Officials will begin an intensive campaign tomorrow (Apr 18) to identify any people in the Bang Tao area who may be infected with COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 April 2020, 12:55PM

Phuket health chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew said the campaign will begin in the Bang Tao area tomorrow (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket health chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew said the campaign will begin in the Bang Tao area tomorrow (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news came at the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee chaired by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday.

Dr Thanit Sermkaew, Chief of the Phuket Public Health Office (PHHO), said of yesterday’s report of zero confirmed new cases (see here), “That is welcome news, but we cannot let our guard down.”

The previous “proactive” campaign, checking house to house for any persons who may have a fever, yielded good results, he said.

From Apr 2-13, the campaign had checked 3,991 people and identified 38 people infected with the virus, Dr Thanit noted.

Any people in Bang Tao deemed to be suspected of being infected with COVID-19 will be placed under observation at either the Surin Beach Resort or one of The Kris venues (which one not specified) in Bang Tao, he added.

The campaign will involve six measures, Dr Thanit explained.

  1. The setting up of a disease control centre, which began on Apr 15. No additional cases have been found in Bang Tao 
  2. Five teams of 20 officials each will start checking door to door. Checks will start from in front of the Bang Tao Mosque and cover the Moo 2 and Moo 5 areas, which are home to an estimated 9,000 people. 
  3. Extra prevention measures in the inner area of Bang Tao to be implemented where needed.
  4. Quarantine separation measures for all at-risk people.
  5. Community strength measures so people follow health instructions inside their homes. Always wash your hands and wear a mask. If someone is sick, they must notify health officials.
  6. Proactive measures “for citizens in every dimension”, by using a flying drone to discover where any groups have gathered together, and using sound trucks to make announcements, “as is in line with the way of life of Bang Tao community”.

Governor Phakaphong welcomed the move to launch the intensive campaign in Bang Tao, and thanked the efforts of all people who have cooperated with the orders and instructions to help prevent the spread of the disease.

“Thank you to all the sectors that jointly followed the recommendations so there will be more people infected in Phuket,” he said.

 

"In the past, Phuket Province [“provincial authorities”] needed to be vigilant with groups entering from abroad. We must suppress [the spread of the disease] and close risky places,” he said.



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192
Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll 50%
One new national death but rate of infection continues to slow
Hotels broaden horizons to overcome COVID crisis
Seized IUU fishing boat burns near Phuket pier
Prayut orders review of 5k cash scheme
US outlines phased reopening, as China faces virus ire
Mai Khao turtle nest fails to produce hatchlings
Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck
Woman found hanged in Phuket Town
Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close
Ao Yon burglar arrested
WWII veteran, 99, raises almost £12m for UK health workers
Wuhan’s ‘wet markets’ struggle after virus lockdown
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases

 

Phuket community
Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

Who it’s the real owner of this “zoo“ ?...(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

This place was a black mark on Phuket already 20 years ago. How is it still able to remain open? Non...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck

How nice was that for a change...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor makes drunk ‘Uncle’ walk the line, sends him home in a pickup truck

A completely different story would have happened if Uncle had been a Farang....(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

That should give then time to move the tiger our and replace it with a healthier one....(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

This place clearly has 'influence'....(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

This is truly disgraceful and everyone responsible should be utterly ashamed. As for Mr. Piyawat, ma...(Read More)

Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close

Now is the perfect time to close that place down forever.They should revoke the owner's license ...(Read More)

Woman found hanged in Phuket Town

Poor thing, so young, RIP...(Read More)

Relief cash only covers a month, says Prayut

I guess all the money is being spent in Garmisch!...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
Reebok
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket

 