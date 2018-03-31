PATTAYA: Two insurance firms have paid B1.2m in compensation to the family of a 52-year-old Chinese woman who died while on an underwater sea-walking tour off Koh Lan last November.

Saturday 31 March 2018, 04:42PM

A representative of Indara Insurance Co pays one B1m to the son of Jiang Xionyu, who drowned off Koh Lan last year. Another insurer also paid out B200,000. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapon

Representatives of Indara Insurance and Falcon Insurance on Saturday (Mar 31) presented the payments of B1m and B200,000, respectively to Jiang Liyun, 28, the son of Jiang Xionyu at the Pattaya Police Station, in the presence of Pattaya Tourist Police.

The 52-year-old Chinese woman drowned after taking part in an underwater sea walk in about four metres of water off Hua Khod beach on Koh Lan on the morning of Nov 4.

Police had charged Mermaid Co, the operator of the sea-walk tour, with negligence causing death. The operator had given B100,000 in initial assistance to the family of the victim while waiting for the compensation payments from the two insurers.

Lt Col Piyapong Ensarn, a Pattaya Tourist Police inspector, arranged with the tour firm that had taken 20 Chinese tourists to Pattaya in November to contact the victim's family so that they could be presented with the compensation payments.

Jiang Liyun, accompanied by his girlfriend, thanked the tourist police and the sea-walk operator for following up the case. They plan to return to China on Sunday.

Read original story here.