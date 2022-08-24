Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Instant noodle prices to rise tomorrow

Instant noodle prices to rise tomorrow

BANGKOK: Prices of three instant noodle brands – Mama, Wai Wai and Yum Yum – will increase by 1 baht per packet from Thursday (Aug 25) after the Department of Internal Trade approved a 16% hike from B6 per packet to B7.

economics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 24 August 2022, 06:57PM

A consumer examines a variety of instant noodles on a shelf at a supermarket in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post (file photo)

A consumer examines a variety of instant noodles on a shelf at a supermarket in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post (file photo)

Director-general Wattanasak Sur-arm and representatives of the three instant noodle manufacturers called a press conference to announce the price rise, reports Bangkok Post.

Mr Wattanasak said the department approved a B1 rise from the current B6 per packet based on rising production costs – higher prices of raw materials including wheat, palm oil and plastic for packaging, soaring energy prices and rising labour costs, he said.

The new price takes effect on Aug 25, he said.

The department has set two conditions for the price hike. If prices of raw materials drop, manufacturers must decrease the price of their instant noodle products. They must constantly keep the department informed about prices of raw materials, so that the department can closely follow production costs,’’ Mr Wattanasak said.

Manufacturers of the – Mama, Wai Wai, Yum Yum, Nissin and Suesat – earlier joined forces in calling on the Commerce Ministry to allow them to raise their prices in line with soaring production costs within one week. They wanted a B2 rise.

In response, the Thailand Consumers Council called on the governent to ensure transparency in the decision and future pricing.

Since instant noodles have been kept under the Commerce Ministry’s price control list, the prices of instant noodles had been allowed to be adjusted only two times – from 4.50 baht to 5 baht in 1997 and from 5 baht in 2008 to 6 baht

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surfers from across Southeast Asia converged on Kata Beach || August 24
Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM
Water supply outages to affect Koh Kaew, Rassada
Fisherman knocked overboard found safe on uninhabited island
Power outage affect Wat Manik area
Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’
Najib sent to jail after Malaysia top court upholds sentence in 1MDB scandal
Thai pandemic centre gets nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspected overdose on Patong Beach || August 23
Shipping containers block approach to Government House
Man found dead on Patong Beach from suspected overdose
Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord
Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian troops killed so far, says Kyiv
Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed

 

Phuket community
Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’

Sorry, but I don't believe any motorbike..falling asleep...scenario. That is just a new RTP fant...(Read More)

Hero behind the scenes - Interview with cave diver, Maksym Polejaka

Great vid on You Tube "13 Lost: Untold Story..." Reymenant tells how when he told the Br...(Read More)

Luang cave survivor receives UK football scholarship

Sea Air Land Productions on You Tube have captioned vids with a lot of RTN Seal footage - Seems a co...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

2 years back a drunk Thai man rattled my door at lunchtime demanding 'we f*ck now..' but to...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

... and beautiful reservoirs is always a 'good time. Quite opposite of what we read in BP, about...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

Pascale's personal insinuating reaction made it needed to derail my comment. I wrote: Already i...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

RTP to busy to catch up with brown pockets refilling after 2 years of (Covid-) stop. No interest in ...(Read More)

Shipping containers block approach to Government House

Says a lot about how unpopular this person really is. Why is it sad old men will do anything to hang...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

prosecute the house of this mfkr, at least. and make him serve 3-5 . He knows what they do with rapi...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

Police asked her if she wanted to drop the charge? How sad is that! In other words 'go away and ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Barketek
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 