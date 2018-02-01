Inspired Phuketian: Looking ahead to the future of education

The world is in danger – all systems failing! All systems are based on frameworks containing basic assumptions, ways of thinking and methodology that are commonly accepted by members of the concerned communities.

Sunday 4 February 2018, 12:30PM

By Philipp Graf Von Hardenberg

We all know that most systems we are dealing with are not working any longer. They do not live up to the purpose and are not fulfilling the functions they were developed for.

The healthcare system is more of a sick-care system. Hospitals, medicine and doctors are getting better and better but people are becoming sicker and sicker. Diseases like heart disease, coronary artery disease, strokes, lower respiratory infections, pulmonary disease, all sorts of cancers, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are steadily on the rise. Children and young adults are suffering from diseases that two generations ago only adults had.

The economic and financial systems are failing globally. We are experiencing one crisis after another. Most markets are built on totally unreal assumptions. Eight men own the same wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity, according to a new report published by Oxfam.

We are destroying and pillaging our planet. The WWF says, that the Earth has lost half of its wildlife in the past 40 years. We continue to use plastic without hesitation which is destroying land and seas as we see on a daily basis on Phuket beaches and the totally irresponsible landfills. Pesticides, other chemicals, mono-agriculture, pollution – the list is endless.

Our government systems are not working at all. Most of us wish for democracy, a system of government in which the citizens exercise power directly or elect representatives from among themselves to form a parliament. America was always seen as a best example for democracy – they elected Trump. One of the oldest democracies chose Brexit.

In Germany, around 70 years after the end of the Second World War, a right wing, nationalistic party was elected back into parliament. And all of this is proof of the worst system failure all around the world – the education system.

People are responsible for systems, for governments, for elections and decision making, and as the want-to-be most developed creature in this world for safeguarding it. We allow a few to push us around, to seduce us with their power and wealth, to execute their unstoppable greed and hunger for absolute power.

All of this and the actions of all of us on this planet can only be changed by educated, self-confident, responsible, empathetic and mindful citizens – which our education systems do not produce.

Philipp Graf Von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura Phuket, Founder of Yaowawit School and Board Member of United World College Thailand (UWCT), also wears many other hats as a business coach, entrepreneur, financier, educator, hotelier, fund-raiser and philanthropist. He has turned around the fortunes of the first International School in Berlin, set up Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation in Germany and played a leadership role in turning Ritz-Carlton Hotels into a global five-star luxury brand.

Philipp will be expanding on these ideas in a speech titled “The Need for Paradigm Shifts in Education Systems” for Inspired Phuketians on Thursday, February 15 at 6pm. Inspired Phuketians is a monthly series of talks hosted by Skye Lake Club in Cherng Talay. Limited to 55 seats only and priced at B350/pax/net including one drink and pass around canapé. Register now by email to: sales@skyelakeclub.com. Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Live 89.5.