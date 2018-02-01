The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Inspired Phuketian: Looking ahead to the future of education

The world is in danger – all systems failing! All systems are based on frameworks containing basic assumptions, ways of thinking and methodology that are commonly accepted by members of the concerned communities.

Sunday 4 February 2018, 12:30PM

By Philipp Graf Von Hardenberg

We all know that most systems we are dealing with are not working any longer. They do not live up to the purpose and are not fulfilling the functions they were developed for.

The healthcare system is more of a sick-care system. Hospitals, medicine and doctors are getting better and better but people are becoming sicker and sicker. Diseases like heart disease, coronary artery disease, strokes, lower respiratory infections, pulmonary disease, all sorts of cancers, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are steadily on the rise. Children and young adults are suffering from diseases that two generations ago only adults had.

The economic and financial systems are failing globally. We are experiencing one crisis after another. Most markets are built on totally unreal assumptions. Eight men own the same wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity, according to a new report published by Oxfam.

We are destroying and pillaging our planet. The WWF says, that the Earth has lost half of its wildlife in the past 40 years. We continue to use plastic without hesitation which is destroying land and seas as we see on a daily basis on Phuket beaches and the totally irresponsible landfills. Pesticides, other chemicals, mono-agriculture, pollution – the list is endless.

Our government systems are not working at all. Most of us wish for democracy, a system of government in which the citizens exercise power directly or elect representatives from among themselves to form a parliament. America was always seen as a best example for democracy – they elected Trump. One of the oldest democracies chose Brexit.

In Germany, around 70 years after the end of the Second World War, a right wing, nationalistic party was elected back into parliament. And all of this is proof of the worst system failure all around the world – the education system.

People are responsible for systems, for governments, for elections and decision making, and as the want-to-be most developed creature in this world for safeguarding it. We allow a few to push us around, to seduce us with their power and wealth, to execute their unstoppable greed and hunger for absolute power.

All of this and the actions of all of us on this planet can only be changed by educated, self-confident, responsible, empathetic and mindful citizens – which our education systems do not produce.

 

Philipp Graf Von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura Phuket, Founder of Yaowawit School and Board Member of United World College Thailand (UWCT), also wears many other hats as a business coach, entrepreneur, financier, educator, hotelier, fund-raiser and philanthropist. He has turned around the fortunes of the first International School in Berlin, set up Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation in Germany and played a leadership role in turning Ritz-Carlton Hotels into a global five-star luxury brand.

Philipp will be expanding on these ideas in a speech titled “The Need for Paradigm Shifts in Education Systems” for Inspired Phuketians on Thursday, February 15 at 6pm. Inspired Phuketians is a monthly series of talks hosted by Skye Lake Club in Cherng Talay. Limited to 55 seats only and priced at B350/pax/net including one drink and pass around canapé. Register now by email to: sales@skyelakeclub.com. Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Live 89.5.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Sadly, there’s always one

Welcome to the internet.. You must be new here....(Read More)

An alternative to Patong tunnel presented to NLA in Phuket meeting

It is good that 'Patong Tunnel' gets 2nd thoughts However, what any road alternative may be, it always goes over hills to Patong town --Betw...(Read More)

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

This could be the biggest step forward for Phuket in the past 20 years. I hope he gets all the support he needs to be successful. Finally someone brav...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Chief calls on expats to report ‘wrongful requests for fees’

The same happened to me. It all happened in the open ... anybody could see that money changed hands. As it happened more than once in an open office s...(Read More)

Phuket event unveils Kra Canal push

This is probably the best idea ever presented to Thailand. Now, the timing is right. That's probably all it will take to get it rejected again....(Read More)

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

Cherng Talay, Surin, Kamala, Karon, Kata, Rawai why is PATONG missing from this list of west coast towns?? will the bus just drive through and not ...(Read More)

Russian woman, 20, charged in Phuket for toilet bleaching dead corals

Is now a tip-off from a neighbor reason to get a warrant to invade a private house while the person is not home? The massage of thai authorities to...(Read More)

Phuket event unveils Kra Canal push

A lot of massage for a not needed canal However, as long thai goverment is not governing that part of Thailand , we talk here about thai terrorist, e...(Read More)

Three escape as pickup overturns, bursts into flames in Phuket

Recently a lot of car accidents at Heroines Monument. This accident, + just yesterday that singaporean man, and so on (many before). Perhaps it is...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.