Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Inspired by Ukraine, civilians study urban warfare in Taiwan

Inspired by Ukraine, civilians study urban warfare in Taiwan

TAIPEI: Dressed in military camouflage with an assault rifle at the ready, “Prof” Yeh peers from behind a vehicle in a parking lot outside Taipei, scanning his surroundings and waiting for a signal to advance.

ChinesepoliticsRussianUkrainemilitary
By AFP

Thursday 7 July 2022, 02:00PM

A Taiwanese civilian aims a replica handgun as part of a firearms workshop in Linko district, New Taipei City. Photo: Sam Yeh / AFP

A Taiwanese civilian aims a replica handgun as part of a firearms workshop in Linko district, New Taipei City. Photo: Sam Yeh / AFP

Yeh actually works in marketing, and his weapon is a replica - but he is spending the weekend attending an urban warfare workshop to prepare for what he sees as the very real threat of a Chinese invasion.

“The Russia-Ukraine war is a big reason why I came to this workshop,” 47-year-old Yeh, whose call sign during training is “Prof”, tells AFP during a break between sessions.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine at the end of February, he gave shape to the darkest fears of many Taiwanese.

The self-governed democracy lives under constant threat from authoritarian China, which views the island as part of its territory and has pledged to take it one day.

But the war in Ukraine has also inspired Yeh.

The resilience of Ukrainian forces has given him hope that with the right tactics, Taiwan too might have a chance defending itself against its much mightier neighbour.

He is not alone - the organisers of the urban combat course say their students have nearly quadrupled since February. Firearms and first aid courses have also seen increased enrolment.

Sense of crisis’

Disquiet over China was brewing in Taiwan long before the Russian invasion.

Max Chiang, CEO of the company that organises the workshops, says there has been “a heightened sense of crisis” among Taiwanese people since 2020, when Chinese warplanes began making regular incursions into the island’s air identification zone.

Roughly 380 sorties were recorded that year - a number that more than doubled in 2021, and is on track to do so again this year, according to an AFP database.

China comprehensively outnumbers Taiwan militarily, with over one million ground force personnel to Taiwan’s 88,000, 6,300 tanks compared with 800, and 1,600 fighter jets to 400, according to the US Department of Defence.

But Ukraine has provided a practical blueprint for how to make that disparity matter less.

It has vividly demonstrated how fighting for control of cities can be difficult and costly for attacking forces - and most of Taiwan’s 23 million people live in urban areas.

As Yeh and his 15 teammates run in staggered column formation across the parking lot, stooping behind dilapidated buildings and vehicles to simulate attacks on enemy positions, they are trying to put some of the lessons learned in Ukraine’s devastated cities into practice.

Sinea Phuket

“The best defence is offence,” Yeh emphasises, as instructors in bright reflective vests stand nearby taking notes.

“To put it bluntly, annihilate the enemy and stop any enemy advances.”

Resolve of the people’

In a warehouse beside the parking lot, 34-year-old Ruth Lam is learning to fire a handgun for the first time.

Lam, who works at an emergency vehicle lights manufacturer, said that most of her European clients had told her there would not be a war in Ukraine.

“But it happened,” she says.

She is hoping that knowing how to handle a gun might protect her and her family if there is war, and is planning to continue target practice with friends.

“Prepare your umbrella before it rains,” she says. “We don’t know when things are going to happen.”

In a survey conducted in May, 61.4% of respondents said they were willing to take up arms in the event of an invasion.

“The will of the Ukrainian people to fight against aggressors has increased the resolve of Taiwanese to safeguard their homeland,” Chen Kuan-ting, CEO of Taiwan think-tank NextGen Foundation, tells AFP.

Lin Ping-yu, a former paratrooper who came to the urban warfare class “to brush up on his combat skills”, concurs.

“Only when a country’s citizens have the strong will and determination to protect their land can they convince the international community to come help them,” the 38-year-old says.

Yeh believes it is a question of when, not if, they will be called to put their new skills into action.

Citing the example of Hong Kong, where Beijing has moved to consolidate its grip in the last few years, he says simply: “Taiwan is next.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Half-naked ’Robin Hood’ caught, Phuket expressway survey, Officials want hotel dual-pricing || July 7
Phuket ramps up tsunami warning ‘readiness’
TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project
MI5, FBI chiefs warn over China in rare joint address
Vachira continues walk-in COVID jabs
‘Robin Hood’ in underpants arrested for stealing Banana phones
Hotel fees exemption extended for two years
Phuket marks 29 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor allays Phuket tsunami concerns, Foreigners vs visa scammers || July 6
EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey
Phuket Governor addresses tsunami fears
July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder
Army pitch in to repair vulnerable residents’ housing
Officials assure Phuket is prepared for tsunami warning
Phuket marks 29 new COVID cases, one death

 

Phuket community
Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

Poor Kurt, always a victim. Always scammed. ...(Read More)

EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

What is the left over of Phuket as a paradise island in the PAST should be preserved and not be cove...(Read More)

Phuket Governor addresses tsunami fears

Yes JohnC, exactly what was my comment yesterday as well....(Read More)

EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

A nice little earner for some. Just destroys some of the last remaining beauty on Phuket driving an ...(Read More)

‘Robin Hood’ in underpants arrested for stealing Banana phones

Is that a banana in his underpants?...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

That many Expats now get in problems with their visa is due to inyentional unlawful handling of RTP,...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

Time Thai Ministry of Justice start investigating RTP station commanders who ignored more than 100 f...(Read More)

PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers

Another 'tourist storm' starts up: Dual hotelroom pricing for foreigners! Just announced/sug...(Read More)

EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

All those land plots no doubt were bought by HiSos or senior government officials at ridiculously ch...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

It's time PM Prayut, foreign minister Don and Embassies take the helm in this scamming and seedy...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge

 