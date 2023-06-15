Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Inspection finds no unreasonable hikes in Phuket food prices

Inspection finds no unreasonable hikes in Phuket food prices

PHUKET: Food prices in Phuket remain adequate, including the prices of chicken eggs, which some people are currently much worried about, the Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce announced today (June 15) following an inspection at local shops.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 June 2023, 04:20PM

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

Phuket officials conduct price checks at a SuperCheap shop in Phuket. Photo: Radio Phuket Thailand

« »

The inspection was led by Phuket Commerce Chief Woranit Aphiratjirawong, who personally visited some shops to ensure that food prices in Phuket are adequate. Special attention was paid to "goods that are essential for the people’s livelihood," such as chicken eggs.

"The inspection found that prices of goods such as rice, vegetable oil, and eggs have been stable for the past two to three months," Ms Woranit said.

Responding specifically to concerns about chicken eggs, Ms Woranit assured that they are also priced adequately as the supply is sufficient to meet the demand.

"Although chicken egg prices have increased in some other provinces, Phuket has not witnessed any hikes as vendors are still able to negotiate prices with the farms," Ms Woranit said.

Phuket’s Commerce Chief explained that chicken egg prices in shops and at markets are subject to the balance of supply and demand. When the demand exceeds the supply, prices go up "following the market mechanism."

Ms Woranit added that her office will continue conducting regular checks at random retail points three times a week to monitor prices for basic necessities. So far, she said, no intervention is needed from the Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce.

Ms Woranit also reiterated her standard call to vendors to be honest in their business and not to inflate prices just because there is an opportunity to do so.

In addition to warning against unreasonable price gouging, Phuket Commerce Chief also reminded vendors that they should have clear price tags for all the goods they have for sale so that consumers can make informed decisions when making a purchase.

Complaints about suspected price gouging or a lack of clear price indication can be made via the 1569 national hotline. People can also directly contact the Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce at 076-212017.

According to the most recent Consumer Price Index report by the Ministry of Commerce, food and non-alcoholic beverage prices in May grew by 3.99% compared to the same month of the previous year and by 0.51% compared to the previous month of this year.

Prices in the "eggs and dairy products" group surged above average, increasing by 5.13% year-on-year and 0.97% month-on-month. These are nationwide figures, while some specific provinces may witness different changes.

The biggest year-on-year increase was registered in the "fresh vegetables" segment, where average prices nationwide surged by 23.48% compared to May 2022.

Prices in the "fresh fruit" segment increased by 6.48%, while "non-alcoholic drinks" gained 4.22%, and "rice flour and flour products" became 3.56% more expensive than one year ago.

The segment of "cooking ingredients" (including vegetable oil) witnessed a drop of 1.21%, while prices of "meat and poultry" declined by 0.88%.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian man drowns at Rawai villa
Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms
Dolphin spotted in Tha Jeen Canal
TST forms panel to push Andaman Special Economic Zone
School denies expelling lese majeste teen
Car thief busted after complaint from Phuket foreigner
Phuket governor visits Chinese envoy in Bangkok
Phuket kicks off massive island-wide durian planting
Woman injured in Tha Ruea accident
Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps
Expat from Belgium takes own life at Rawai shooting range
NATO chief hopes Ukraine offensive will force Russia to negotiate
Thai coconut milk producers call for Peta response
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Boat Ave. shooting suspect charged, ‘Wild Wolf’ walks from Pattaya to Phuket for charity || June 13
Boat Avenue shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

 

Phuket community
DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

As 'watermanagement Phuket' is completely in hands of Mother Nature, PPHO is not functional...(Read More)

DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

Also - how is a restaurant or cafe supposed to "check" to see if their supply is safe??? D...(Read More)

DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

We don't get these filthy viruses in "western" countries because water supplies are pr...(Read More)

Woman injured in Tha Ruea accident

The true 'black spots' on Phuket's roads are mostly the locals who use the roads. I love...(Read More)

Car thief busted after complaint from Phuket foreigner

Modern vehicles are pretty difficult to steal unless you have the keys. If the owner was stupid enou...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

It's called competition. It's the way the world works, better service gets more customers wh...(Read More)

School denies expelling lese majeste teen

The usual Thai 'yes-no-yes-no' happening. Guess the truth lays somewhere in the middle. But ...(Read More)

School denies expelling lese majeste teen

Everyone knows school uniforms are targets for the teenager nut cases at many politechnic colleges t...(Read More)

DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

I'm willing to bet that these officials never do any testing at the ice and water factories on a...(Read More)

DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

The health effects of Norovirus on Phuket population has more to do with lack of PPHO Government con...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BahtSold
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Zonezi Properties
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket

 