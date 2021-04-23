Inoculation of Thai players for UAE trip gets underway

FOOTBALL: The first batch of national team players was administered the initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday (Apr 22) before participating in a training camp for the 2022 Fifa World Cup Group G qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates in June.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 23 April 2021, 08:42AM

Thai national team players pose after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Bangkok Post.

War Elephants’ coach Akira Nishino also took the first dose of the vaccine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute along with the players and other team staff. The second dose will be administered after 2-3 weeks.

The first set of players inoculated yesterday will be tested for coronavirus on April 30 and allowed into the camp on May 3, while those belonging to teams that reached the recently concluded FA Cup semi-finals will undertake the test on May 7 and join training three days later.

It was not disclosed which specific vaccine the players and coach received.

Thailand are in third place in Group G of the second Asian qualifying stage for Doha 2022 with eight points from five matches. Vietnam lead the pool with 11 points, followed by Malaysia on nine.

The UAE are in fourth spot with six points but have a game in hand, while Indonesia are bottom and without any point to their credit.

The Asian Football Confederation recently decided to stage the remaining matches of the coronavirus-hit qualifying tournaments at eight centralised venues from May 31 to June 15 with the UAE hosting the Group G games.

Thailand will face Indonesia in their first match on June 3.