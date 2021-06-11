iNoble Clinics in Phuket Expand into the Expat Market

With over 16 years of experience across Phuket, Songkhla, Trang and beyond, iNoble Clinics specialise in beauty, high quality skin laser treatments and cosmetic surgery. Their equipment and procedures are cutting edge, and combine leading modern innovations from overseas as well as Thailand in order to offer the best enhancements in their field.

Saturday 12 June 2021, 10:00AM

Co-Founder of iNoble Clinics, Doctor Sara (centre), fluent in English, will be based at the fully renovated first new branch already open in Rassada, near Phuket Town, and will be at the second branch near Boat Lagoon in the Koh Kaew area to open by September.

They take pride in the fact that their full range of cosmetic products and treatments are FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved, which means they have been regulated by this U.S. administration body. For clients, this gives peace of mind because the products and procedures offered have earned approval after vigorous investigation by the FDA; so you can feel confident that you know what you are getting and what results to expect.

The iNoble Clinics across Thailand have previously been aimed at the Thai local market. However, with their latest expansions into new locations and the addition of fluent English-speaking doctors, this is about to change as they plan to start offering services to the Phuket Expat and International Medical Tourism markets.

The new iNoble Clinic locations have been planned to give greater island coverage with the first new branch in Rassada, near Phuket Town, having undergone a full renovation prior to opening in May 2021. The second is planned to be open by September 2021 and will be in the Koh Kaew area, near Boat Lagoon, which is known for its location near the British International School, and is geographically aligned with reaching their newest target market.

Co-Founder of iNoble Clinics, Doctor Sara, will be based at both of these new locations and will bring a new element to the Expat market; offering experience in the cosmetic surgery and skin enhancement fields, she is also fluent in English and will offer an alternative to those who prefer to discuss their requirements with a female English-speaking doctor. This is now increasingly important, because it is vital for all patients to be fully understood in order to feel safe and secure with any enhancement procedure they are considering.

iNoble Clinics pride themselves on their extensive industry expertise, and with over 16 years of experience their doctors are in a position to offer the best enhancement options for each individual. They recognise that everyone is different, and that to enter the Expat market they need fluent English-speaking doctors on hand to make their start to finish (including post treatment care) process the best possible experience for everyone.

The relaxation and comfort of each patient is of the utmost importance, and this is mirrored in the iNoble Clinic environments and design. Each Clinic is decorated with modern accents, clean lines and styles, but with peaceful tones to help aid in the feeling of comfort when entering the Clinic for a consultation or procedure.

Their services range from ‘Cosmetic Surgery’ options (including liposuction, nose and breast enhancements and fat removal) to ‘Skin and Laser Treatments’ such as Botox, fillers, Collagen and vitamin IV treatments, and Q-Switch, which helps with dark spots, redness and uneven skin tones, for example.

For more information on their full list of services, and to book an appointment with fluent English-speaking Doctor Sara please go to www.inobleclinic.com