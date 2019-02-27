BANGKOK: Thailand’s highly competitive real estate industry will be recognised once again at the country’s largest and most prestigious annual gathering for the building sector, the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, which is now celebrating its 14th edition.

constructionproperty

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 February 2019, 02:26PM

One of the biggest and most anticipated industry events of the year, the 2019 Thailand Property Awards gala night will be attended by more than 600 guests of senior real estate leaders and VIPs.

Presented by Hitachi Elevator, the glitzy awards night will be presented on Friday, August 9, with various accolades for Developers, Development, and Design, as well as a few special awards for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Sustainable Development, Design and Construction, Building Communities, and Public Facility initiatives.

Among the expected popular categories this year will be for Best Mixed Use Development, mirroring the growing trend of connected, integrated or multi-component properties particularly in Bangkok’s cosmopolitan areas.

According to consultancy firm JLL Thailand Managing Director Suphin Mechuchep – who resumes her role as chairperson of the independent judging panel of the Thailand Property Awards – such type of projects provides an intelligent solution to the challenges in the sector, including escalating development costs and land prices. One of the top honourees at the 2018 edition was a pioneer in mixed-use and integrated properties, billionaire Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Frasers Property Ltd and TCC Assets (Thailand), who was named Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year.

The 2019 Awards will also include competitive residential categories for Bangkok, Samui, Hua Hin, Khao Yai, the Eastern Seaboard, Phang Nga and Krabi, Chiang Mai, Phuket, North East and Southern Thailand. As well as their corresponding architectural, interior or landscape design awards, there are also open categories for the commercial sector’s hotel, retail and office segments.

Niche segments are also duly represented with categories for Best Senior Living Development, Best Smart Home Development, Best Green Development, Best Co Working Space, and Best Hotel Residence, a new addition to the long-running awards programme.

Nominations are now open to the industry and the public. Visit www.asiapropertyawards.com for the full list of categories and criteria.

Key dates for the 2019 edition are:

January 21 – Nominations and Entries Open

June 7 – Nominations Close

June 14 – Entries Close

June 24 to July 12 – Site Inspections

July 17-18 – Final Judging

August 9 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony

November 29 – Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand

The annual event is organised by PropertyGuru Group and will be produced by the new awards business director Jules Kay, who is one of the original members of the Asia Property Awards team when it was established more than a decade ago.

“I am thrilled to re-join a team of like-minded professionals whose mission it is to recognise, achieve, promote and celebrate quality. I look forward to working with the team and taking the Awards to newer heights,” he said.

The 2019 PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards is supported by platinum sponsor Hitachi Elevator; gold sponsors Kudos and JLL; official airline partner THAI Airways; official portal partner DDproperty, Thailand’s leading property site; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; media partners Engineering Today, GM Live, Terra BKK, The Bangkok Insight, The Phuket News, The Standard; and official supervisor BDO, led by Thailand co-managing partner Paul Ashburn.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com