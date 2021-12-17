BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Inmates riot over COVID-19 in Krabi prison

KRABI: Inmates rioted at the Krabi Provincial Prison last night (Dec 16), demanding better care following a COVID-19 outbreak there, a Justice Ministry spokesman said.

COVID-19Coronavirusviolence
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 December 2021, 01:49PM

Krabi Provincial Prison. Photo: Bangkok Post via Wiki

Thanakrit Jit-areerat, secretary to the justice minister, said today that about 70 inmates rioted late last night. They caused damage to their cells and a workshop, set a fire and threw things at warders, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Thanakrit said the prisoners were upset over the response to a COVID-19 outbreak in the prison.

He said more than 100 inmates were infected with COVID-19 but had not been isolated because the prison had only one zone. Other prisons were already packed with their own COVID-19 patients and were unable to admit cases from Krabi prison.

Thai Residential

He said Corrections Department director-general Ayuth Sintoppant had flown to the southern province to assess and resolve the problem in consultation with the Krabi police chief.

Mr Thanakrit said the rioters set a fire only as a symbol of their protest. They were not trying to burn down the prison.

He said the situation had been brought under control.

