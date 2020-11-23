Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records

Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records

FOOTBALL: Liverpool shrugged off an injury crisis to move level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Leicester, while 10-man Arsenal were left to cling on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds by Nicolas Pepe’s red card yesterday (Nov 22).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 23 November 2020, 08:59AM

Diogo Jota became the first ever Liverpool player to score in his first four home league games after scoring against Leicester yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AFP.

Diogo Jota became the first ever Liverpool player to score in his first four home league games after scoring against Leicester yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AFP.

The champions were without the injured Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while top scorer Mohamed Salah was absent due to a positive coronavirus test.

Yet, Jurgen Klopp’s men were still imperious in easing past a Leicester side that had started the weekend on top of the table to extend their unbeaten home league run to 64 mtches, eclipsing the club record set between 1978 and 1981.

The Foxes did not do themselves any favours when Jonny Evans turned James Milner’s corner into his own net to reward Liverpool’s bright start.

Diogo Jota then became the first ever Liverpool player to score in his first four home league games with a downward header from Andy Robertson’s cross.

Only a combination of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and the woodwork kept Liverpool from a repeat of the 4-0 thrashing they dished out to Leicester when the sides last met in December.

But Robert Firmino then rounded off a fine night for the champions with a towering header from another Milner corner six minutes from time.

“Playing them like that tonight, I do not take for granted,” said Klopp. “The boys were on fire.”

Liverpool have now set a new club record of 64 unbeaten league games at Anfield.

Pepe lets Arsenal down

Leicester’s defeat means Arsenal are just five points off the top four, but Mikel Arteta was furious at Pepe’s lack of discipline as the Gunners were lucky to escape with a point at Elland Road.

“It’s unacceptable,” said the Spaniard, whose side have won just one of their last five league games.

“With 10 men it is a big disadvantage. I really liked the personality of the team when Pepe let the team down, how we stuck to our jobs. Obviously it makes it really difficult.”

Leeds are 14th after their third consecutive match without a win, but Marcelo Bielsa’s men were left cursing their luck as Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha all hit the woodwork in the closing stages.

Kvik Phuket

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been given a rare chance in the central striker’s role, but he was starved of service even before Pepe’s dismissal.

Aubameyang’s penalty in a 1-0 win at Manchester United last month is the only league goal Arsenal have now scored for nearly 500 minutes.

Everton bounce back

Everton recovered from three straight defeats to beat Fulham 3-2 thanks to a double from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international moved to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with Abdoulaye Doucoure also on target for Carlo Ancelotti’s men before half-time.

Bobby Decordova-Reid had equalised at 1-1 for Fulham, but their woes from the penalty spot continued as a third different player this season missed from the spot when Ivan Cavaleiro scooped his effort over the bar.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek reduced the deficit 20 minutes from time, but Everton held on to win for the first time in five league games to move up to sixth.

“The most important part of the game was to be back to winning,” Ancelotti said.

“We lost energy in the second half, the players were tired. I changed to put more fresh legs on the pitch but we had to defend. In the end it went well.”

Fulham remain one place above the relegation zone after their third defeat in four games.

Bottom of the table Sheffield United’s wait for their first win this season goes on after they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham at Bramall Lane.

Sebastien Haller scored the winner in the 56th minute with a fierce shot that flashed into the roof of the net to move the Hammers up to eighth.

Tottenham beat Manchester City on Saturday evening courtesy of goals from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso to go top of the table for the first time since August 2014.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket King’s Cup Regatta postponed
International duo claim 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon titles
Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester
Vagabonds rugby clinic surpasses expectations
Win for Winter as Kamala Open Bowls returns
Hollywood pair takeover Welsh non-league football club
Thalang Cows triumphant over Patong Penguins
Seventh Heaven for Champion Hamilton
Hazmats on, star players out as Asian Champions League returns
Thailand to host major IOC Youth festival this week
Tearful Johnson captures Masters for second major title
Consistency pays as Joan Mir wins first MotoGP world championship
Hamilton equals Schumacher title record in Turkey domination
Stroll on shock pole in terrific Turkey
Argentina stun All Blacks for first ever win over New Zealand

 

Phuket community
HM donates royal title deeds

@DeK, Jor is simply pointing out the ongoing and continued injustice buy having a certain person giv...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

Tragic loss of life at the hands of another reckless foolish driver. Now the tragedy moves into the ...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

Strange how its always to road's fault, not Somchai's. She was far too young to die. too man...(Read More)

TAT rolls out special hotel and transport packages for foreign tourists

@Kurt A16D/ 14N quarantine? How is that possible ? It's either 15D/14N or 16D/15N ! And a Tha...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

How do you loose control on a straight road?...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

@Jor12 To say that most people in Thailand cannot feed themselves properly is complete nonsense ! Th...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

This is what happens when you are an idiot and can't drive . Throw the book at him....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Of course there's nothing new about any of the problems pointed out here. There are so many ways...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

My reading of nasa's comments is not the gift, but the contributions made by hard working ordina...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Rawai OrBorTor is already more than 15 years 'busy' to get 2 shower stands below the pine tr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dan About Thailand
AVC Engineering
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
K9 Point
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket

 