PHUKET: An injured olive ridley sea turtle was discovered at Thai Mueang Beach in Phang Nga province on Thursday (June 1) and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC). The young turtle lost one of its flippers after getting entangled in fishing nets, wildlife experts believe.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 3 June 2023, 09:00AM

A sea turtle was found on Thai Mueang Beach in Phang Nga and taken into care on June (1). Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

Officials from the Sirithan Rare Marine Life Rescue Center, located at the PMBC on Phuket’s Cape Panwa, were alerted by their colleagues from the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park. Both the park and the rescue center operate under the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

According to the DMCR, the rescued turtle is a young individual measuring slightly over 50 cm in diameter and weighing about 15.4 kg. The gender of the turtle has not been identified yet.

The turtle is missing its right front flipper, with a bone protruding from inflamed flesh. Wildlife officials suspect that it sustained the injury from getting entangled in discarded fishing nets.

Additionally, the DMCR stated that the rescuee is suffering from severe lung inflammation. Therefore, veterinarians are currently providing appropriate treatment and rehabilitation at the Sirithan Rare Marine Life Rescue Center, as reported on Facebook by the DMCR.

Asterix | 03 June 2023 - 09:55:55 

Discarded fishing nets into the sea is a real problem in Thailand and around the world ... Laws should be done to make compulsory to bring back old fishing nets to be able to buy new ones.

 

