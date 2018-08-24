Injured turtle rescued at Kamala

PHUKET: A young turtle with serious injuries was rescued at Kamala Beach earlier today (Aug 24) and taken to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) in the hope of making a full recovery.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 August 2018, 05:15PM

The injured turtle was found stranded on Kamala Beach today (Aug 24). Photo: Kamala OrBorTor rescue

Rescue workers from Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) were called to the beach at about 4pm. They arrived to find a small crowd gathered around the turtle, which had become stranded on the sand near the Tsunami Memorial Park. The young turtle had suffered serious cuts to its flippers, with a gash cut to the bone on its front right flipper – injuries common to turtles that have been tangled up in fishing nets and struggled to free themselves. The Kamala OrBorTor rescue team contacted the Kusoldharm Foundation for its rescue workers to transport the turtle to the PMBC’s Endangered Species Unit at Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast, where it is hoped expert marine biologists will be able to help the turtle make a full recovery.